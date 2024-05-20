Gervonta Davis, David Benavidez undercard finalized for June 15

A pair of title showdowns will round out a stacked PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video co-headlined by separate showdowns featuring popular superstars Gervonta “Tank” Davis and David “El Monstruo” Benavídez taking place Saturday, June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

A jam-packed four-bout pay-per-view lineup will highlight the historic 100th championship fight night at the popular sports and entertainment venue.

Undefeated rising star Gary Antuanne Russell will take on unbeaten former world champion Alberto Puello for the vacant Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title, while WBC Middleweight World Champion Carlos Adames battles veteran contender and U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Headlining the show is the undefeated three-division champion Davis defending his WBA Lightweight World Championship against unbeaten top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin, while Benavídez is set to make his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk in a matchup for the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and are available through www.axs.com.

The event is promoted by GTD Promotions, Sampson Boxing, TGB Promotions and Man Down Promotions.

“June 15 will deliver a lineup truly stacked with the best talent in the sport from start to finish,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Already featuring Gervonta Davis and David Benavídez in intriguing showdowns, the card will also include the powerful Gary Antuanne Russell, as he makes his claim as the future of the 140-pound division against an undefeated Alberto Puello, while Carlos Adames can stake out his spot as the world’s top middleweight with another victory, this time against the always tough Terrell Gausha. This monumental display of talent is truly worthy of the 100th championship fight night at the historic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.”

The MGM Grand Garden Arena hosted its premiere boxing event in January 1994 and, over its 30-year history, the venue has become synonymous with the sport’s biggest fight nights. Fight fans have watched champions ranging from George Foreman and Julio Cesar Chavez to Roy Jones and Shane Mosley step in the ring and put on a championship display of skill. Epic battles including Mayweather vs. Pacquiao, De La Hoya vs. Mayweather, Holyfield vs. Tyson II, Pacquiao vs. Marquez IV, multiple Barrera vs. Morales title fights, and Mayweather vs. Canelo, among others, led all boxers to want to fight at the legendary Grand Garden Arena. The June 15 event will mark a celebration of the venue’s storied history as boxing’s next chapter unfolds with these two high-stakes showdowns.