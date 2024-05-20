Billal Berkoun goes 3-0 as Ashley Theophane plots next move

Ashley Theophane returned from a month-long stay in Las Vegas to guide Billal Berkoun to a third professional victory in less than a year.

Theophane, head of Treasure Boxing Club and a former world title challenger, is using all his experience to steer Berkoun in the right direction. So far, Berkoun has been getting an early education in Germany, where Theophane scored five of his fifty victories.

Berkoun triumphed over four rounds, going the distance against Slovakian Tomas Pribula following two second-round knockouts. The 23-year-old, who regularly spars Harlem Eubank, is learning on the road before his team plans to bring him back home to fight in England.

Boxing trainer Harry Sale, who has been working with Billal, was happy for his charge to get some rounds after having two earlier nights previously. Billal will continue his overseas campaign with a fight in Austria over the summer.

Theophane told World Boxing News he was delighted with another solid performance from Berkoun.

“Three fights in nine months is a great start for Billal. He is from the same area where I was born and raised. He went to the same amateur club as me, so I’m always happy to help the ones coming behind me,” the ex-Mayweather fighter told WBN.

“My plan would be to build Billal up to 10-0, then target a fight with a top UK or US prospect. As we are friends, I’ve already mentioned Billal to the head of boxing for Jake Paul. But professional boxing is a marathon, not a sprint, so prospects unless Olympians need patience.”

Theophane had been working with fighters sparring Chris Eubank Jr. and Adrien Broner before flying in to support the super welterweight in Berlin, Germany.

