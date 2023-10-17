Christian Mbilli to face Rohan Murdock on Beterbiev vs Smith

As initially planned, Christian Mbilli will be part of the boxing card on January 13, 2024, at the Centre Vidéotron, featuring the unified WBC, WBO, and IBF light heavyweight world champion, Artur Beterbiev, facing British contender Callum Smith.

He will defend his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International titles in the evening’s semifinal against the #9 IBF contender, Australian Rohan Murdock, broadcast live on ESPN in the United States and Punching Grace in Canada.

Images of Christian Mbilli’s most recent performances against Nadjib Mohammedi, Carlos Gongora, or Demond Nicholson have circulated around the world, positioning him as the #1 WBC contender, #2 in the WBA, and in the rankings of the Ring Magazine at #3 in the IBF.

Although these performances should open more doors for him in the super middleweight division, Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) faces the congestion created by the illustrious unified world champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. It is with this in mind that his team has selected the Australian boxer, hoping that their protégé’s performances will make him indispensable in the 168 lb division and enable him to secure a mandatory contender fight.

As Murdock possesses an equally offensive style as Mbilli’s, Eye of the Tiger ensures that boxing fans will witness an explosive spectacle on January 13.

“Rohan Murdock is a quality opponent with a completely different style from my recent opponents. It will also be an opportunity to gain new fans before my crowning as a world champion. I look forward to starting training camp and can’t wait to be in Quebec on January 13 to wow the crowd!” says Christian Mbilli.

Australian Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) boasts an impressive record of 29 fights, with 27 victories, 19 of them by knockout, giving him a knockout ratio of 70%. Mbilli will, therefore, need to maintain a compact defense and be cautious when launching his attacks to avoid taking damage. Since his debut, Murdock has accumulated championship fights, adding experience to his resume. He is the current IBF Australasian titleholder and has also faced Zach Parker in a world championship bout.

“I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to the challenge. I have been in enemy territory before and learned my lessons. I know what it takes to win at this level, and on January 13, I will emerge victorious.”

This night promises to be historic and will feature epic duels. The full undercard involving stable boxers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Ticket sales for the #BeterbievSmith gala on January 13, 2024, at the Centre Vidéotron continue on the www.ticketmaster.ca network.