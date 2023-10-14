Tyson Fury not being ‘good enough for a lineal heavyweight champ’

Carl Frampton, who once shared a Belfast bill with Tyson Fury, has blasted the WBC heavyweight champion’s current run as green and gold belt holder.

Frampton believes Fury is the best top-division fighter in the world. But that didn’t stop him from airing honest views as “The Gypsy King” veers off track with his next event.

Fury battles Francis Ngannou, having defended his championship against Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora. Frampton says that as a lineal champion, Fury should give the fans better than those challenges.

Tyson Fury is not fighting like a lineal heavyweight champion

“I understand the criticism thrown at guys like [Tyson] Fury. After his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, he went against Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora. Now he’s about to fight Francis Ngannou.

“That string of fights isn’t good enough for lineal Heavyweight World Champion,” Frampton told William Hill’s podcast, Up Front with Simon Jordan.

“I can understand why he is fighting Ngannou. Who would turn down $30 million to fight someone making their boxing debut? You can’t.

“As long as the fights after that are legitimate, we can all be happy.”

Furthermore, Jordan pushed Frampton for his view on the proposed heavyweight clash between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The champions agreed to an undisputed unification last month.

“Fury is a strong favorite in that fight for me,” Frampton stated. “After watching [Oleksandr] Usyk’s performance against Daniel Dubois, although it was one-sided, it looks like he can be hurt to the body.

“Fury is just too good. I think that monstrous frame will be too much.”

Belly

In addition, on Fury altering his style between fights with Deontay Wilder, Frampton concluded: “Tyson used to move around on his toes. He used to do things unnatural for someone with their belly hanging out over their shorts. He’d move around like a featherweight.

“I have this theory that the new style of Tyson Fury is because he has to fight like that. He has to come forward. He has to be aggressive because his knees and ankles aren’t up to it.

“It’s a more exciting Fury, the one we’ve got now, and one that we should be excited about.”

Carl Frampton was featured on William Hill’s Up Front with Simon Jordan, a podcast hosted by the former Crystal Palace owner. Jordan speaks to sports stars and celebrities and challenges their opinions while scrutinizing their careers.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.