Belly, where are you? P4P king Usyk taunts Fury over fight deal

Oleksandr Usyk has urged Tyson Fury to get a move on and sign a deal for their undisputed heavyweight showdown this year.

The Pound for Pound king, who picked up the WBN Fighter of the Year trophy for 2022, is back in the gym readying for battle.

Dancing around and listening to loud music, Usyk shouted, “Belly [his nickname for Fury due to his excessive midriff from losing a drastic amount of weight in a short space of time], where are you?”

Usyk is obviously not fazed by Fury’s insults, as he has his own. “Mr. I am Very Feel” also insisted on calling Tyson by his real name on his USYK17 YouTube channel.

Oleksandr Usyk to Luke Fury

Usyk spoke about wanting the fight and the road that led the number one and two heavyweights onto a path to contesting all the title belts.

“I’ve been balanced and ready to hear all the stupid things he likes to say,” Usyk said. “I put a wall between us. Never take it to heart.

“But when cameras are off, he’s a different person. When they’re on, he’s Tyson Fury. When they are off, he’s Luke Fury.”

He added: “Luke, I’m coming for you. I’ve been coming for him for a long time.

“I wish him a lot of health, happiness, love, patience, and warm wind. Borracho, I’m coming for you.”

On how the talks progressed, Usyk concluded: “We negotiated it. If he agreed to fight, I would step into the ring.

“A lot of things were said since then, like he would slap me in my face, but apparently, he changed his mind after having his buttocks burned [how his words translated].”

“Everyone says he’s taller. He has the belt [the WBC championship] and no defeats. So, he’s difficult.

“He’s much smarter than he looks and behaves.”

Tyson Fury challenge

Fury is taking some quiet time away as he enjoys family time. But when it’s time to turn it on, Fury will be there with the best of them.

The press conferences should be as entertaining as the fight. Usyk has never been rattled, so it will be interesting to see how Fury deals with his placidness.

Furthermore, Usyk is the most technically gifted opponent the undefeated two-time heavyweight champion has ever faced in the ring.

Likewise, Usyk, as Fury, brings an unpredictability that could see the pair share one of the top fights of this generation.

We are ready. Bring it on.

