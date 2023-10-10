Twelve-bout card set for Harrah’s in Philly on Oct 21

In a mouthwatering battle of undefeated prospects, Rashan Adams (5-0, 4 KOs) takes on Jabril Noble (4-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia in a six-round junior lightweight bout that will be featured on a a huge night of boxing on Saturday, October 21st at Harrahs Philadelphia in Chester, Pennsylvania.

The 12-bout card is promoted by RDR Promotions.

Rising junior welterweight prospect Isaiah Johnson will take on Paulo Cesar Galdino in the eight-round featured contest

Johnson of Philadelphia is 8-0 with six knockouts. The 21-year-old has been electric in his early career and is coming off a third-round stoppage over Marquis Hawthorne on May 27th.

Galdino of Sao Paulo, Brazil has a record of 12-7-2 with eight-knockouts. The 31-year-old has wins over Emerson Braz (4-1-1), Osvaldo de Melo Costa (3-0), Daniel Gonzalez (20-3-1). Galdino is coming off back-to-back draws with undefeated fighters Narciso Carnona (10-0-) and Myquan Williams (19-0-1) with the latter coming on June 9th in Verona, New York.

Also in six-round bouts:

Tahmir Smalls (10-0, 7 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Eduardo Rafael Reyes (11-19, 6 KOs) of Mexico in a super welterweight contest.

Tariq Green (4-2-1, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia fights Dewayne Williams (4-7-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia in a middleweight bout.

In Four-Round Bouts:

David Calabro (2-0, 2 KOs) of Aston, PA fights Jeffrey Williams (0-1) of Philadelphia in a bantamweight tussle.

Jalique Holden (4-0, 3 KOs) of Wilmington, DE fights Daniel McCall (0-1) of Stone Mountain, GA in a super featherweight contest.

Frankie Lynn (2-0, 2 KOs) of Chester, PA tangles with Anthony Young (0-6) of Philadelphia.

Francisco Rodriguez (2-0, 2 KOs) of Pleasantville, New Jersey fights Braulio Avila (3-16, 1 KO) of Mexico in a lightweight fight.

Monyae Gregory (1-0, 1 KO) of Owings Mills, Maryland takes on pro debuting Maurice Clemons (1-4) of Riverdale, GA in a middleweight fight.

Erron Peterson (4-0-1, 3 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Jermaine Corley (3-12, 1 KO) of Bronx, NY in a middleweight bout.

Eliezer Olmeda (3-4) of Gloucester, NJ takes on Raekwon Butler (5-6, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY in a welterweight bout,

Tickets are $65, $75, $100 and $130 and can be purchased at [email protected]