New Blood returns Nov 4 with Louie Lopez vs Salvador Briceno

CBN Promotions is happy to announce its second edition of “New Blood” taking place November 4, 2023, at the trendy Infinite Reality Studios in Long Beach, California, formerly known as Thunder Studios.

Televised fights will broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and the entire card will stream live on, www.FightStars.Network. In addition, fans will be able to see the fights tape delayed on Estrella TV.

The 8-round main event will showcase welterweight Louie Lopez (14-2-1, 5 KOs), from Corona, CA, vs. Salvador Briceno (17-7, 11 KOs) from Guadalajara, Mexico. Undefeated super welterweight Alejandro Luis Silva (20-0-1, 15 KOs) from Buenos Aires, Argentina, will face an opponent TBA in the 8-round co-main event.

Doors open at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 6:00 pm PT. Televised fights on FOX Deportes will start at 8:00 pm PT.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $100, $150 (Plus applicable fees), are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com. Infinite Reality Studios is located at 20434 S Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810.

“This will be our second show in Long Beach, and we are anticipating another action-packed card,” said Alex Camponovo, president of CBN Promotions. “We’ve gained great momentum from our last event, and we want to continue delivering all-action shows as we develop the future starts of the sport. I encourage all fans of boxing to come out and enjoy a great night of fights – we guarantee that sparks will fly inside the ring.”

“We are absolutely ecstatic to be hosting the second edition the ‘New Blood’ series at our studios,” expressed Rolando Nichols, President of Infinite Reality Studios. “The fusion of our cutting-edge production facilities with the vibrant energy of live boxing promises to craft another indelible experience, leaving an enduring impression on both the fighters and the fans.”

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Middleweight Nelson Oliva (9-0, 8 KOs), from Los Angeles, CA, will face an opponent TBA. (6-rounds)

Super flyweight Daniel Barrera (4-0-1, 3 KO) from Riverside, CA, will battle Hector Ivan Valdes (4-0-1, 2 KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico. (6-rounds). Super featherweight

Abel Mejia (1-0, 1 KO) from Orange, CA will face an opponent TBA. (4-rounds). Barrera and Mejia are promoted by Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions.

Welterweight Chris Gonzalez (2-0, 2 KOs) from Palmdale, CA, will square off Jose Mejia (6-5-1, 1 KO) from Palmdale, CA. (4-rounds)

Opening the card will be super welterweight Anthony Saldivar (4-0, 2 KOs) from Ontario, CA, facing an opponent TBA. (4-rounds)

This event is sponsored by Bud Light, HUSTLER Casino – LA’s only luxury Casino. Tequila Mandala – 100% Agave Azul, and Shoe Palace, Community comes first.