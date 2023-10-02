Rozicki faceplants Green, wins NABF cruiserweight title

Former world title challenger Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (19-1, 18 KOs) dethroned NABF cruiserweight champion Alante “Bam Bam” Green (10-2-1, 7KOs).

of Cleveland, Ohio, by spectacular tenth round KO on Saturday night at the Hamilton Convention Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

A tough, grueling fight ended suddenly when the heavy-handed Rozicki connected with a devastating left hook that put Green down face first in the final stanza. Time was 1:55.

Rozicki, who is rated WBC #8, IBF #8, WBA #9, and WBO #9, has now won six straight fights since his only loss as a late sub against Oscar Rivas in a WBC bridgerweight world title fight.

“Respect to Alante and his team for taking the fight, I knew what I had to do and I got it done. I said it before and I will say it again, I want all the top guys”- stated Ryan Rozicki.

“That was an absolute war. He (Rozicki) was surely up on the scorecards but he didn’t leave it in their hands, may have been knock out of the year in my books. Rozicki will be back in the ring before the end of this year and I don’t think any of the top cruisers are ready for what he has to offer.”” stated Daniel Otter, Managing Director of Three Lions Promotions.

The co-main event featured a battle of unbeatens as Canadian prospect John Michael Bianco (6-0, 4KOs) of Etobicoke scored a TKO 7 over Vancouver’s Samuel Moses (6-1, 5 KOs) for the NCC Canadian super middleweight title.

Super welterweight Leonel Castanon (4-4-1, 2 KOs) upset Jake Daoust (5-2, 3 KOs) by 6 round unanimous decision.

Super middleweight Antonio Napolitano (8-0-1, 4 KOs) won by KO 3 versus Edwin Villarreal Flores (4-1-1, 3 KOs).

Super middleweight Stefan Dronjak (4-0-0, 1KO) won by unanimous decision over Fernando Martínez Bello (1-3).

Female super welterweight Jennifer Williams (3-0, ) upset Carolyn Redmond (6-2-0, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision.