Estrada vs. Yudica live on ESPN+ this Friday night

Estrada vs. Yudica will be live this Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, pound-for-pound dynamo Seniesa “Super Bad” Estrada (24-0, 9 KOs) will defend her WBC and WBA minimumweight world titles against Argentina’s former world champion Leonela Yudica (19-1-3, 1 KO).

Seniesa is a 12-year pro who has competed at the world class level in three weight classes. She recently added the WBC belt to her collection in March with a shutout win over the previously unbeaten Tina Rupprecht.

Yudica, from San Juan, Argentina, turned pro in 2012 and held the IBF flyweight title for nearly eight years before losing it in a tightly contested split decision loss to Arely Muciño in October 2022.

She’s coming off a 10-round decision victory over Tamara Elisabet Demarco in April.

In the co-feature, unbeaten Las Vegas native Andres “Savage” Cortes(19-0, 10 KOs) will take on Sacramento-born contender Xavier Martinez (18-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round junior lightweight clash.

Cortes was a standout amateur, defeating Teofimo Lopez twice in the unpaid ranks. Now a seven-year pro, he has built a reputation for engaging in action-packed affairs. Martinez returns to action following an 11-month layoff, intent on proving he belongs in the junior lightweight title conversation.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action with Hall of Famer, Timothy Bradley, Jr. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters.

All Times ET