‘Hardest puncher Bernard Hopkins ever fought’ dies unexpectedly

The man credited with giving Bernard Hopkins two tough nights, Antwun Echols, passed away following an unexpected illness earlier this month.

Echoles, a former Banner Promotions star, was known as ‘Kid Dynamite’ and hailed from Davenport, Iowa. For a decade from 1999, Echols fought a host of top contenders between middleweight and super-middleweight.

Echols passed away in his hometown, surrounded by his family, on July 2, 2023. According to his daughter, Antwunette Echols, he died of complications from diabetes,

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on December 4, 1971, Echols began boxing at a young age. He turned professional in 1993 with high hopes of reaching the pinnacle of boxing.

Bernard Hopkins fights

In 1999, he challenged for the IBF middleweight title against Bernard Hopkins. He lost the fight by unanimous decision, but he came close to knocking out Hopkins in the early rounds.

Echols fought Hopkins again in 2000 but lost by technical knockout in the tenth round. He also lost a fight for the vacant WBA super middleweight title in 2003 and dropped a close decision to Anthony Mundine in Australia.

After retiring from boxing, Echols worked as a boxing trainer and mentor. He was also a motivational speaker and advocate for diabetes awareness.

Echols is survived by his daughter, Antwunette, and his four grandchildren. He will be remembered as a talented boxer and a dedicated family man.

While with Banner Promotions, Echols captured the NABF and USBA Middleweight titles alongside the two Hopkins championship figures.

Banner President Artie Pelullo sent heartfelt condolences to the family of the former fighter who fought for a world title three times.

Antwun Echols dies suddenly

“To say I was shocked is an understatement,” said Pelullo. “I just spoke to Antwun a couple of weeks before he passed. He was doing well.

“Antwun went back to school and got his degree. He would call the office several times a year, and we would have great conversations.

“Antwun was a great guy and had a terrific sense of humor. He was an excellent fighter who had an outstanding career.

“Bernard Hopkins told me that Antwun was the hardest puncher he had fought, and Antwun gave Bernard two excellent fights. I want to give condolences to his family.”

A Go Fund Me page for the family of Echols has since reached almost 10,000 dollars.

The words on the page revealed how sudden the death of Echols was for those who loved him most.

“Unfortunately, we don’t get to foresee when these things will happen, and nobody was prepared.

“With the responsibility held low unto the children of Antwun, we ask the community he loved and lived in to help us send him home properly.

“The goal is to receive half of what it costs; if more is received, all is a blessing. We ask, even if not a dollar to spare, to send a prayer and support for Antwun Kid Dynamite Echols.

“We thank you all for your love and support at this time!”

