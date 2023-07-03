Tiger Johnson, Dante Benjamin and DeAndre win in Toledo

Three Split-T Management fighters from the state of Ohio emerged victorious on Saturday night with wins in their home state at The Huntington Center in Toledo.

2020 United States Olympian Tiger Johnson remained undefeated with a eight-round unanimous decision over Jonathan Montrel in a junior welterweight bout.

In round three, the left eye of Montrel began to swell.

The eye continued to worsen as the doctor checked on it before round seven commenced. The right side of Montrel’s forehead became a bloody mess in round seven.

Johnson, 141.2 lbs of Cleveland, OH won by scores of 80-72 on all cards and is now 9-0. Montrel, 140.6 lbs of New Orleans is now 15-2.

Dante Benjamin Jr. remained undefeated by stopping Mirandy Zola in round one of their six-round light heavyweight bout.

In round one, Benjamin landed a big left hand that was followed by a right to the chin that put Zola on his back. Benjamin came forward and landed a big right that snapped Zola’s head back and the bout was stopped at 1:56.

Benjamin, 173.3 lbs of Cleveland is 7-0 with six knockouts. Zola, 173.9 lbs of Columbus, OH is 4-3..

DeAndre Ware won a six-round unanimous decision over DeCarlo Perez in a super middleweight bout.

Ware, 167.9 lbs of Toledo, OH won by scores of 59-55 twice and 58-56 and is now 16-4-2. Perez, 167.5 lbs of Atlantic City, NJ is 19-9-1.

Johnson and Benjamin are promoted by Top Rank.

The fights were streamed live on ESPN+.