Floyd Mayweather fails to show at Mexico presser, deletes event

Floyd Mayweather failed to show up at a Mexico press conference to announce his next exhibition fight on August 24.

The “Money” man had obligations to appear as scheduled, even if only via video link, to address the Mexican media as promised on Wednesday. However, the five-weight world champion was nowhere to be found.

A few days ago, Mayweather posted on social media that his next fight would be held in Mexico. He added all would be revealed on the date in question. Floyd was then to participate in a workout the day after. Both events have since fallen flat, with bemused organizers and journalists gathered in a room for no reason.

As World Boxing News reported early on Wednesday, Mayweather’s original opponent, Victor Ortiz, was dropped from the main event. Fighthype’s Ben Thompson stated that this was due to Ortiz having the same representative as John Gotti III and favoring that rematch over a second helping of the 2011 professional fight.

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez, who was present at the press conference, confirmed that Ortiz was in attendance but never announced to the stage. It’s known via social media that Gotti III was also in Mexico as he lined up a return fight of their 2023 effort that ended in a Florida arena brawl. Mayweather had also attempted to rematch Gotti during Super Bowl week in February. Again, Mayweather announced the event before no further information came from the ex-Pound for Pound King.

There aren’t many around Mayweather who can clarify what is going on with the boxing legend, who was recently in Dubai before flying back to Las Vegas to greet the Women’s Basketball Champions.

WBN can confirm that Mayweather did not go to Mexico, did not confirm his fight as promised, and subsequently deleted the Mexico poster and workout information from Instagram.

The CDMX Government, who were pushing to help the event occur in the late summer, are said to be disappointed with how things transpired.

It seems that Mayweather is determined to land another fight with Gotti despite the bad blood between families. Moving the fight outside the United States may well have been a good move, however, that’s since been put under a cloud as fans and media wonder what is going on in the mind of Mayweather when he was reportedly being paid $1 million just to show up at Wednesday’s media event.

