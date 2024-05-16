Tyson Fury promises surprising ring walk on fight night

Tyson Fury is lining up another ring walk for the ages against Oleksandr Usyk after promising the fans something special.

World Boxing News was live in the building when Fury pulled off an epic arena entrance with his Patsy Cline accompanied ‘Crazy’ entrance for the Deontay Wilder rematch at T-Mobile Arena. Before that, his ‘Apollo Creed’ walk-in at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas caught the eye.

This time, Fury aims to cause another ripple in the crowd as he attempts to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. It has taken nearly 25 years to crown one ruler in the division, and the wait is nearly over.

As he worked out on Wednesday, Fury said: “I’m on top of the world, baby! Who wouldn’t be enjoying it? I’m in the great Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is the main event. It is the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.”

“Keep tuned. Keep your eyes peeled. We’ve got some big stuff coming over the next few days. And don’t forget, I always have a crazy little ring walk. You wouldn’t expect anything different for the biggest fight in your life, would you? I don’t think it’s ever been done before, so it’s definitely going to be a surprise. This is absolutely fantastic. All these great people have come out to support the boxing event in Saudi Arabia. We’re looking forward to putting on a fantastic show for the world to watch.”

WBC champion Fury [34-0-1, 24 KOs] and WBO, IBF, and WBA titleholder Usyk [21-0, 14 KOs] will battle on Saturday at Kingdom Arena. The winner becomes the division’s first undisputed champion since Lewis accomplished that feat in 1999.

The pay-per-view undercard features a pair of world title fights. In the co-feature, cruiserweight king Jai Opetaia [24-0, 19 KOs] puts his Ring Magazine belt on the line against Mairis Breidis [28-2, 20 KOs], the man he dethroned for the IBF world title in July 2022. The vacant IBF world title will also be at stake in this highly anticipated rematch.

IBF junior lightweight world champion Joe Cordina [17-0, 9 KOs] defends his strap against Belfast native Anthony Cacace [21-1, 7 KOs]. Eight fights are scheduled for the Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV stream, which begins at noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

World Boxing News will provide live results for the entire card and a live scorecard for the main event.

