Beware, Tyson Fury, a huge heavyweight wrecking ball is closing in

Heavyweight juggernaut Arslanbek Makhmudov puts his 16-0, 15 KOs record on the line as the undefeated puncher bids to close in on the WBC title.

Rated at number five by the World Boxing Council, Makhmudov is only one or two wins away from a shot at the crown. Tyson Fury will be a keen viewer this weekend as Makhmudov edges closer to his opportunity.

This week, the final press conference of his latest bout took place. Top Rank promotes this Saturday’s card at the Huntington Center. The headliner features Jared Anderson [14-0, 14 KOs] against Charles Martin (29-3-1, 26 KOs).

Makhmudov battles Raphael Akpejiori [15-0, 14 KOs] in the co-feature. They face off for the NABF heavyweight title currently held by Makhmudov.

A few polite words were exchanged before the official face-to-face photos, which guaranteed an intense fight on Saturday night, starting with “The Lion” Makhmudov.

Heavyweight dream

“This is my goal, that’s my target, my dream. That’s why I started boxing when I was nine years old. I have a lot of experience in amateur boxing that brought me to the professionals. I’m here to showcase that”.

“It’s a good opportunity to show my talent, and I’m ready to show that I’m ready for bigger guys. I’m ready for the top guys and to be closer to a championship fight”.

His opponent, Akpejiori, responded: “This is the best guy I will have faced in my career. He’s really good.

“I don’t care what everybody says. Look at him. He’s a very seasoned professional boxer, but to be a champion, you need to beat or go through some fire.

“I have to put myself in line to go through that fire. Saturday night, we will take it to the next level.”

Discussing preparations, Makhmudov added: “Camp was good. Everything was great. I can’t wait for it to be Saturday so I can perform.

“Montreal has been good for me. It’s a comfortable place for my family, and it’s comfortable for my training.

“I came here to compete against the best and become the world champion. That’s my goal, my target, and my dream.

“That’s why I started boxing when I was nine years old. I have a lot of experience as an amateur. That helps me as a professional.”

Makhmudov vs Akpejiori

Wrapping up the pre-fight formalities, Akpejiori added: “I came here on a basketball scholarship from Nigeria.

“I was one of those kids who did everything they could to make life better for myself and my family. So I played basketball for four years and football until grad school.

“I got my master’s degree. The Miami Dolphins picked me up. I didn’t make the final cut, so I started boxing. And then I fell in love with the sport.”

“I met up with very good people. They say that every time a student wants to learn, a teacher magically appears. My coach is the ‘Road Warrior’ himself, Glen Johnson.

“He took me to another level. All my coaches have helped bring me to another level, and I’m excited to be here.

“This is the best guy I will have faced. But to be a champion, you have to go through some fire. And I have put myself in line to go through that fire.

“All I have to do is listen to the ‘Road Warrior’ and do everything we’ve done in camp.”

