Errol Spence rips Terence Crawford’s 0 – ‘Hasn’t fought anybody!’

Errol Spence Jr. has joined a considerable band in boxing who question the validity of Terence Crawford being ranked too highly pound for pound.

Crawford’s record stands at an impressive 39-0. However, if you dissect the opponents and the time ‘Bud’ faced them, only a couple stand out as being on the WBN P4P Top 50.

They were Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014 and Shawn Porter in 2021. The rest of his victories were against foes on the way down or cannon fodder.

Spence agrees and ripped into Crawford’s record ahead of their July 29 undisputed welterweight collision.

Errol Spence on Terence Crawford’s record

“Terence hasn’t fought anybody. Even Shawn Porter said he didn’t train like he should against you. Kell Brook was already broken. I broke Kell Brook’s other eye. That’s how he got broke.

“Terence is a great fighter. But I’m going to break another great fighter’s will. Mentally and physically, I will dominate and come out on top,” said the WBC, IBF, and WBA champion.

“All the titles I took, I took them from the champions. You line them up. I’m going to knock them down. It doesn’t matter what happens. I get the job done,” added Spence.

“Everybody tune in and come out to the fight because we’ll have a “Craw-fish” bowl. And there’s going to be enough for everybody. I promise you that.”

Addressing that Crawford is the favorite with bookmakers, Spence continued: “I don’t pay attention to the odds.

“Everything I’ve been through the last few years, I understand being the underdog. Many underdogs end up winning. That’s why it’s a bet.

“This is going to be a one-sided ass-whooping. It will take a few rounds because he’s a tough dude. But everyone gets broke.

“We’re going to break him down. I’m going to show everyone why I’m breaking people.”

Spence vs Crawford

On the magnitude of the clash, Spence concluded: “This is the biggest fight in boxing.

“When you look at your styles and know our mentalities, you know neither of us will want to break. I feel like someone is going to break on fight night.

“I’ve done everything that I said I was going to do.

“The last thing left to do is beat Terence Crawford. He’s a great fighter, but I will break him and show everyone why I’m the best fighter in boxing, period.

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions, and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

