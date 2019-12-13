Lennox Lewis CORRECTS ‘clown’ jibe on Anthony Joshua, points to praise

WBN Staff

Lennox Lewis has been vocal in giving Anthony Joshua the praise he deserves for joining an elite band of two-weight world heavyweight champions.

Lewis, a three-time ruler himself, has been boxed in by media during recent years for honest comments on the rise of Joshua.

For the past couple of years – especially, Lewis has wanted Joshua to agree terms with Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury.

One reason or another has been given for Joshua not sharing the ring with either of late, with Lewis a recent target for criticism from the man himself.

On Sky Sports’ Untold Truth back in August, AJ said: “Lennox is a clown. I don’t respect Lennox.

“Me and Lennox are not the same. My legacy is to sit back and enjoy the younger generation coming up, and not to be involved. Just to appreciate what it takes to get there.

“Lennox isn’t like that. Me and Lennox are cut from a different cloth.”

Now, in the days after Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz Jr., Lewis has been forced to defend his honor over the quotes from the current unified title holder.

Upon a fan tweeting him to pull him up about CALLING Joshua a clown, Lewis had to react to the social media post.

He said: “So now it’s been rewritten to I called HIM a clown after he lost?

REDEMPTION

The correction comes on the back of Lewis fully given Joshua his just desserts for gaining redemption.

‘The Pugilist Specialist’ gave props to AJ earlier this week, by stating: “Every fight isn’t going to be a KO. I thought AJ fought a good tactical fight and didn’t fall into trap of trying to mix it up in exchanges.

“This was a good addition to his experience. He also wisely unpacked his jab for this one.

“I understand that ppl want blood. But, as a fighter, you have to be disciplined enough to wait for the opportunities to open up. Sometimes they don’t come.

“When that happens you play it safe and stick to the game plan.”

On Joshua, he concluded: “I’ve ALWAYS spoken the truth. When I’ve praised AJ… it was the truth. When I’ve criticized him, it was also the truth.

“(It) Seems that when we agree, it’s truth. When we don’t, I’m a bitter hater. You will never find peace this way. Grown men can agree to disagree.”

No wonder the legend gets frustrated when even his honesty and good vibes bring constant questioning from devout Joshua fans.