Junaid Bosta aims to keep 100% KO record going in Sheffield

Junaid Bostan will looking to make it six knockouts from six fights when he steps up against Midlands Area Champion Ryan Amos over eight rounds on the undercard of Dalton Smith’s British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight Titles clash with Sam Maxwell this Saturday July 1 at the Utilita Arena Sheffield, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

The 21-year-old southpaw from Rotherham has looked unstoppable so far in the professional ranks, ending all five of his contests inside the distance, earning him a reputation as one of the brightest 154lbs prospects in the UK, but the Grant Smith-trained talent faces the toughest test of his career this weekend.

Nottingham’s Amos, the reigning Midlands Area Champion at Super-Welterweight, is undefeated in 11 contests since turning over at the Harvey Hadden Sports Village back in October 2018. The 32-year-old from Clifton nicknamed ‘The Punisher’ is out to derail the Bostan hype train.

“He’s Midlands Area Champion, he’s undefeated, he’s rugged and tough,” Bostan said of his latest opponent. “I’m planning on making an easy night’s work of it. I’ve been brought up by good people and I’ve been around good people. I’ve got to keep myself level-headed because if I don’t then they’ll put me in my place.

“I also think religion plays a big part of it. You’ve got to stay humble. As far as you can go up, you can also come back down. If I started acting like a bit of a bellend then Grant will be on my case telling me to fix up. The boys in the gym will tell me to fix up. I think I’m mature enough. I keep myself in touch with things and make sure I’m doing the right things.”

Bostan will be fresh from a Nevada, USA training camp, which followed his chilling demolition of Peter Kramer at Nottingham Arena in February. It will be his second appearance on the big stage at Sheffield Arena, and the Yorkshireman will be looking to make another statement on home soil as he continues his climb up the domestic ladder.

“I’ve had the best of both worlds,” said Bostan. “My last few fights have gone to the later rounds, so I’ve kind of got the both of best worlds. If you mention to me that I’m going to chin the kid in the first round or you’re going to outpoint them, I’m going to pick the first round every single time.

“It is one of them, it is a catch 22. It’s not really up to me. If you put me in front of anyone, my intentions are, really, to get them out of there or at least win. Whatever will be will be. I trust myself, I prepare myself as if I’m doing an eight round fight all the way to the last bell, but if it goes that far it’s up to them. I definitely want it.

“I think the manner of how you go for it is what matters. People say they go headhunting, they go looking for it, searching and putting the one bomb in – that’s not me. I definitely want it, I do prioritise it but there’s a manner of how you get it; breaking them down, picking your shots, placing your shots, putting your shots together when they need to be put and then eventually they’ll get it. That’s how I’ve been doing it so far and that’s how I’m going to carry on doing it.”

Bostan vs. Amos is part of a big night of boxing Sheffield, Owls fanatic Dalton Smith (14-0, 10 KOs) attempts to win the British Super-Lightweight Title outright when he clashes with Liverpool’s Commonwealth Champion Sam Maxwell (17-1, 11 KOs) in the main event, Sunderland Super-Welterweight Pat McCormack (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Welshman Tony Dixon (14-4, 4 KOs) for the WBA Continental Title, Leeds talent Hopey Price (10-0, 3 KOs) faces Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr (15-4, 2 KOs) with the WBA Continental Title on the line, Hull’s Lewis Sylvester (11-0, 3 KOs) and Hartlepool’s Adam Cope (7-0, 1 KO) contest the vacant English Lightweight Title, Brazilian amateur star Beatriz Ferreria (2-0, 1 KO) meets Mexico’s Karla Ramos Zamora (10-9-1, 3 KOs) in an eight round Super-Featherweight contest, Mansfield Super-Bantamweight Nico Leivars (3-0-1) fights Madrid’s Alberto Motos (4-0) over six rounds and Yorkshire’s Cory O’Regan (9-0, 1 KO) takes on Jordan Ellison (14-47-3, 1 KO) in a six round Lightweight contest to kick off the evening’s action.

Tickets for Smith vs. Maxwell can be purchased via Stage Front.