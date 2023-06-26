Deontay Wilder exposes problem stopping Andy Ruiz Jr PPV deal

A substantial heavyweight fight between Deontay Wilder and former PBC rival Andy Ruiz Jr. sits on a knife edge as both men continue to show interest.

Negotiations remain ongoing for a WBC final eliminator that will take place in Las Vegas or Los Angeles by the end of the summer.

WBN understands that dates in late August are being considered for a massive Premier Boxing Champions Pay Per View on Showtime.

Both ex-world titleholders are on board, as stated in a recent back-and-forth. All that needs to be finalized are numbers.

Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr deal

“We’re getting in. Make sure you guys tune in,” said Ruiz. “Big things are coming up.

“Wilder, we’re coming, man. We’re just negotiating right now.”

Wilder released a detailed account of his side of things. “The Bronze Bomber” urged Ruiz to take over discussions to curb potential blocks.

“Andy. It’s time up for the games now, buddy,” Wilder stated. “Let’s get this fight on, man. We offered you a hell of a lot of money.

“Now, the one thing I don’t want is I don’t want you to allow others to dictate your career at this moment in time.

“It’s only a short period of time that you have. You’ve got to man up to your responsibilities. Because if you allow others to dictate your life at this point in time, you’re going to end up with nothing,

“You’ll have zero. You’ll be broke, my man. Okay? So make wise decisions.”

Threat to pull out

Continuing with a threat to pull out of talks, Wilder added: “I don’t have more time to wait on you and this situation. We’ve offered you a lot of money. I think you should take it.

“You only have a limited time to make as much money as possible. Don’t allow others to interfere with this. You make the decision.

“It wouldn’t be fair to your or your kids for you to miss out on zeros because you allow others to interfere with your career at this moment in time.

“So think about it, bro. Let’s get this thing done. Get it signed, sealed, and delivered.”

Pointing to the demand from fans to see the most significant heavyweight fight that is likely to happen in 2023, the American is clearly frustrated at the lack of development in his career since an October knockout of Robert Helenius.

“I’m sick and tired of sitting around, man. Let’s give the people what they’re asking for and what they want.

“Enough is enough. The ball’s in your court now, baby. Let’s get it. I’ll see you soon, man.”

Problem

Ending his warning by alluding to Andy’s father being the problem, Wilder concluded: “Stop playing around and be a man.

“Make your own decisions. Don’t allow your daddy to mess up your last few years. Daddy’s boy.”

“It’s okay to be that, but you’re a grown man with children depending on you.

“Remember that before it’s too late, you’ll have regrets while your father lectures you on how you should have saved your money,” he joked.

Ruiz responded. “Be ready” and “Let’s go.”

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.

