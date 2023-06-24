Huge list of pro boxers to feature on OTX series in August

OTX (Overtime Boxing) announced today the signings of more than 30 fighters that will be competing in the property’s inaugural summer series in August at OTE Arena in Atlanta.

The list includes top next generation fighters in the sport across various weight classes. The remaining fighters and match-ups will be announced in the weeks leading up to the events.

“I was hoping that I’d be a part of it [OTX]. I knew this was a platform that could introduce me to the world and ultimately that’s what I’ve been needing,” said Elijah Pierce, who fights out of Atlanta. “I’ve been patient. I’ve fought my way back. It’s been a long hard journey and now it’s my turn.”

“I watch their videos on Tik Tok of basketball, Rob Dillingham and the twins. I was like, Overtime boxing? That would be fire for me,” said middleweight fighter Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson. “I’m young like those guys., exciting. And it’s an amazing opportunity.”

In August, OTX will host a summer series with four Friday night match cards featuring the sport’s next stars at OTE Arena. DAZN will serve as OTX’s exclusive media rights partner in Year 1 and Nutrabolt, owner of the C4 Energy® brand, an industry leader in mental and performance energy, has signed on as an inaugural sponsor.

FIGHT NIGHTS:

Dates Location Time

Friday, August 4, 2023 OTE Arena – Atlanta, GA 7:30pm

Friday, August 11, 2023 OTE Arena – Atlanta, GA 7:30pm

Friday, August 18, 2023 OTE Arena – Atlanta, GA 7:30pm

Friday, August 25, 2023 OTE Arena – Atlanta, GA 7:30pm

FIGHTERS:

Name Residence W/L Record

Elijah Pierce Midwest City, OK 17- 2

Mike Plania General Santos City, Philippines 28 -2

Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson Baltimore, MD 13-0

Vlad Hernandez Stockton, CA 13-5

Narciso Carmona Seville, Spain 12-0-1

Sanny Duversonne Avon Park, CA 12-5-2

Luis Garcia Richmond, CA 13-2-1

Haven Brady Jr. Albany, GA 9-0

Edwin Rodriguez Juana Diaz, PR 11-6-2

Gabriel Muratalla Fontana, CA 9-0

Xavian Ramirez Morrill, NE 4-0

Ricardo Galvan Reno, NV 4-0

Raul Salomon Long Beach, CA 12-1

Tyler Howard Crossville, TN 19-1

David Navarro Hemet, CA 5-1

D’Angelo Fuentes Coconut Creek, FL 8-1

Giovanni Marquez Houston, TX 5-0

Nicky Vitone Pine Brook, NJ 9-2-1

Money Powell Fort Mitchell, AL 13-1

Javon Campbell Raleigh, NC 12-1

Leanna Cruz Allentown, PA 5-0

Javier Zamarron Sheboygan, WI 3-0

Andreas Katzourakis Los Angeles, CA 10-0

Raphael Igbokwe Houston, TX 16-4

Luis Acosta Houston, TX 13-1

Christian Barreto Arecibo, PR 9-0

Abel Gonzalez Hialeah, FL 5-0

Robert Magee Saint Louis, MI 8-0-2

Paola Torres San Antonio, TX 13-8-1

Matches will be held at OTE Arena in Atlanta featuring both male and female pro boxers. All fights will be streamed on DAZN with additional content distributed over Overtime’s social channels.

Fans will have access to year-round content of next gen boxers as they prepare and train, as well as out of the ring storytelling fueling fandom and building the boxer’s personal brands.

Overtime’s core mission is about empowering young people to chase their dreams and OTX is about providing fighters the platform to do so.