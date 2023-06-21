UK’s ‘most fearsome’ 6ft 8ins heavyweight, 23, returns next month

A new heavyweight on the block promoted as the next potential champion returns to the ring on July 21 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Matty Harris, who promoters at Wasserman have labeled “The UK’s most fearsome heavyweight,” has been added to the undercard of Lee McGregor’s homecoming.

Harris stands 6’ 8”, and Wasserman sees him as a “destroyer” on the warpath to honors. The 23-year-old looks to become the first man to stop Kostyantin Dovbyshchenko when they collide at the Meadowbank Sports Centre.

Having halted his last four opponents, Harris is one form. In March, he delivered a shuddering statement of intent in front of the Channel 5 cameras when he took less than thirty seconds to wipe the floor with Milos Veletic.

Many expect Ukraine’s Dovbyshchenko, who took the highly touted Moses Itauma the six-round distance earlier this year, to test Harris.

Heavyweight Magic

However, the man known as ‘Magic’ has other ideas.

“I don’t think I will have any trouble getting him out of there,” Harris said.

“I’m nineteen stone. With these 10oz gloves on, I hit people very hard. These gloves are unforgiving, especially when you are as explosive as I am.

“If he gets past the first round, I’m getting him in the second.”

The bout will air live and free-to-air on Channel 5. McGregor faces the dangerous Mexican Erik Robles in a super bantamweight bout.

The heavyweight battle between Harris and Dovbyshchenko is the first fight confirmed for the undercard next month.

McGregor, who headlines the event, is aiming to make a statement.

“Listen, it’s going to be loud. It’s going to be unbelievable on July 21,” buzzed McGregor.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this. I have had so many big nights in Scotland. The most memorable was the British and Commonwealth unification fight with Kash Farooq, which was in Glasgow, not my hometown.

“I’ve not fought in Edinburgh since my professional debut in 2017. But in July, people will see my big fan base. It’s going to be loud. It’s going to be rowdy.”

More additions are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.