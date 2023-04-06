UK heavyweight wins in 23 secs for fourth straight early knockout

British heavyweight Matty Harris continued his rise through the ranks with a fourth straight early knockout last weekend.

A handful, ‘Magic’ Matty opened the live broadcast on Channel 5 by taking just 23 seconds to stop Milos Veletic.

The 23-year-old has halted his last four opponents in the first round and is now eyeing titles before the end of the year.

Heavyweight progress

Fights with UK heavyweight contenders Fabio Wardley, David Adeleye, and Frazer Clarke are already discussed as possibilities for the hard-hitting Coventry man.

On the back of another early night, Harris said: “I’ve been knocking people out with my right hand, so my coach wanted me to show people what I could do with the other hand.”

Harris’ promoter Kalle Sauerland added: “It’s all about the heavyweights right now. This man has been preparing Anthony Joshua. By the end of the year, we will go for that world heavyweight youth championship.

“This man can hit like no heavyweight I’ve seen at this age. He’s phenomenal. This man can mix it up very quickly.

“These hands are dynamite. He’s a big man who can move, but a big man with an even bigger punch – and that’s rare.”

Harlem Eubank undercard

Further results on the Harlem Eubank undercard saw German super welterweight Abass Baraou get ready for a shot at the European title.

He halted Ferenc Katona after 25 seconds of the third round.

Baraou dropped Katona heavily in the opening session and closed the show in the third with a classy display.

Sophie Alisch made an impressive UK debut, out-pointing Gemma Ruegg 60-54. At the same time, Jesse Brandon enhanced his growing reputation with a chilling stoppage of Borja Lopez at 1:44 of the opening round.

The popular Codie Smith started his professional journey with a 40-36 points win over Luca Genovese in a lively four-round affair.

In the final contest of the night and closing the live and free-to-air action on Channel 5, Harry Scarff took an excellent eight-round battle with Jordan Dujon, with scores of 78-44, 77-75, and 79-73.

Other undercard results:

Jurrell Patterson TD1 Vasif Mamedov

Lorenzo Grasso 40-36 Charlie Sheldon

Jake Henty 59-55 Petar Alexandrov

