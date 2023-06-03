Josh Kelly promises explosive win ahead of world title run

A razor-sharp Josh Kelly has warned Gabriel Corzo he is in a world of “trouble” when the pair meet in a high-stakes clash on June 24.

Kelly collides with the unbeaten Argentinean at the Vertu Motors Arena in Newcastle later this month, with the packed Wasserman Boxing event shown live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.

The world No2, who displayed frightening speed and power during Friday’s training session at The Booth Boxing Gym, knows victory over the tough Corzo will put him within touching distance of a shot at the world title.

Kelly says a win will also bring his dream of fighting for the top prize at the Stadium of Light – the home of his beloved Sunderland AFC – next summer, that bit closer to being a reality.

The 2016 Olympian feels unstoppable, believes he is about to enter his “prime” years and is now ready to take over the world in the next 12 months.

“It is going to be an explosive performance on June 24 and my skillset, coupled with the way I am performing at the moment, means I can’t be matched. I am looking for the big names now,” Kelly declared.

“Having just turned 29, I am coming into my prime and Corzo is going to be in trouble later this month.

“I know I will get the chance for this world title in the next 12 months and I will win it.”

Kelly vs Corzo headlines a great night of boxing in Newcastle on June 24, with Liam Dillon and Qais Ashfaq battling it out for the vacant British super featherweight title, in the co-main event.

Local heavyweight Steve Robinson trades punches with Franklin Ignatius in a not-to-be-missed eight round collision.

Chloe Watson continues her journey to the top of the flyweight division, when she takes on Argentina’s Belen Valdebenito, stepping up to eight rounds for the first time.

Codie Smith, one of the most exciting additions to the professional ranks in years, will bring a noisy army of fans from Yorkshire with him for his latest bout.

Darlington’s Ben Marksby plans on making a statement about his super lightweight ambitions, while the Mikkel Kessler-trained Oliver Zaren boxes in front of a UK audience for a second successive time.

North East fighters Luke Cope, Travis Waters and Joe Laws are also set to draw in the crowds, on a huge night of action in Newcastle.