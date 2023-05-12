Shearns announce outdoor Worcester show for Aug 4

Polar Park, the centerpiece of a revitalized City of Worcester, will host a Pro-Am boxing event this summer for the first time, showcasing New England professional and amateur boxers.

Founded in 2021, the state-of-the-art Polar Park is home of the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox (WooSox) and its officials are fully committed to the local community. A share of the proceeds from what is believed to be the first outdoor boxing show in Worcester history will be donated to local charities.

Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) will present “Punch-Out at Polar Park”, in conjunction with Kenrick Ball’s Camp Get Right Boxing in Worcester, on Friday, August 4th (rain date the following night). Doors open at 5 p.m. ET with the first amateur match starting at 5 p.m. ET, the pro card at 7 p.m. ET.

Former pro boxer and local businessman Chuck Shearns owns and operates SBP with his wife, Karen, and daughters Kayla and Olivia. Ball is one of the most respected boxing trainers and cut men in New England, as well as a being a 15-year gym owner and Worcester businessman.

“My family and I are so excited to be promoting this first-ever boxing event outdoors under the lights at Polar Park,” Shearns said. “And to be able to do it with our friend, Kendrick, who has done so much for Worcester boxing, just adds to what we believe will be a great event for the city. Polar Park is an amazing venue and outdoor boxing is like no other event.

“You don’t need to be a boxing fan for this to be something you and your family would want to see. Kendrick is starting the first Carlos Garcia Tournament to give amateurs from around New England a chance to compete in front of friends and family at such a unique event. The support that we have received from the city and Polar Park officials is greatly appreciated.”

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to work with Shearns Promotions,” Ball added. “We have talked about this for a long time. Ever since Polar Park’s groundbreaking, especially with my son working on the park as part of the laborer’s union, I dreamed of putting on a show there. Now it’s here! This is a big opportunity for him to perform in a stadium he helped build and saw from the ground up. I hope to see New England boxing fans come out and support the show at this great venue.”

Amateur boxers from throughout New England will participate in the inaugural Carlos Garcia Tournament, named after the Hall of Fame trainer who founded and operated the highly successful boxing program at the Boys & Girls Club of Worcester.

The amateur card will be followed by a championship pro card, which will be streamed live by an outlet to be determined, featuring Ball’s son, Worcester light heavyweight Kendrick “Peppa” Ball, Jr. (20-1-3, 12 KOs), active Worcester police officer Neal Sullivan (0-0-1), Worcester-connected Josniel “TG” Castro (9-1, 7 KOs), and pro-debuting light heavyweight Miguel Teo, the celebrated amateur boxer from Framingham (MA), among others.

Worcester has a rich boxing history dating back a century. Multiple division world champions Lou Brouillard (100-32-1, 57 KOs – 1928-40), who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1990, and “El Gallo” Jose Antonio Rivera (43-6-1, 25 KOs – 1992-2019), top the All-Worcester boxer list.

Other standout boxers from Worcester include 1928 Olympian Harry Devine (1928-43), New England Welterweight Champion Leo Sawicki (1939-49), 4-time national amateur champion Bobby Harris (1993-99), Sean “The Irish Express” Fitzgerald (1990-2001), Edwin “La Bomba” Rodriguez (2008-19), and current WBC #8 rated lightweight contender Jamain “The Technician” Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs).

Tickets will soon be released and available to purchase from competing fighters, Polar Park’s box office, and online at polarpark.com/boxing.