Miguel Cotto signs Angelino Cordova to roster

The undefeated world championship contender Angelino ‘Huracán’ Cordova (18-0-1, 12KOs) and third ranked in the flyweight division (112lbs) in the World Boxing Organization stamped his signature exclusively with Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment.

The 27-year-old Cordova is coming off the most important victory of his career when he won a unanimous decision win over heavy puncher and former world champion Ángel ‘Tito’ Acosta on April 6, 2023 at Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, California.

“First of all, thanks to God for having brought me here, I have worked very hard for this moment. My dream is to be world champion and I live with the hope of achieving it.

“I am ready to face the greats in my division and I will fight whoever they put me in front of”, commented Angelino Cordova.

“Angelino is a great boxer with great skills, and he demonstrated it on April 6 when he pullout the victory against ‘Tito’ Acosta. We know that he has the talent and the hunger to be a world champion.

“His humility stands out greatly, without a doubt we are very happy that he joins our company ”, commented Héctor Soto, president and promoter of Miguel Cotto Promotions and H2 Entertainment.