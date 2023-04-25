Granite Chin’s “Fight Night at the Vets Club” set for June 10

Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) returns to the Bridgewater Veterans Club on Saturday night, June 10th, with “”Fight Night at the Vets Club” in Bridgewater, Massachusetts.

The six-round main event pits former Massachusetts Middleweight title challenger Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (4-3, 2 KOs), of Woburn (MA), against Ryan Thomas Clark (2-3, 1 KO), of Barrington (NH), in an old-fashioned New England rivalry match.

Baptiste and Clark split a pair of amateur matches: “Black Dragon” won a split decision in 2016, lost a unanimous decision in 2015.

In his most recent pro fight, Baptiste lost a six-round majority decision, also contested at the Vets Club, to Tony Andreozzi for the state title. Clark’s most notable pro victory was a six-round unanimous decision over Kris Jacobs.

“We are excited to be returning to the Bridgewater Vets Club,” GCP president Chris Traietti said.

“It is a great venue to host local boxing and this card will be highly competitive from top to bottom. Julien and Ryan have taken on all comers in New England and this fight has all the makings of getting the crowd on its feet. In his last fight, Julien and Tony (Andreozzi) put on one of the best local slugfests of 2022 and June 10th won’t be any different.”

Also slated to fight on the “Fight Night at the Vets Club” are former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (17-2, 9 KOs), of Holbrook (MA), 2020 USA Boxing Elite National Champion Arika Skoog (1-0-1, 1 KO), of Roxbury (MA), unbeaten Lynn (MA).super middleweight James “Pitbull” Perkins (11-0-1, 8 KOs), and Scituate (MA) heavyweight Kevin Nagle (1-0,1 KO). Their opponents will soon be announced.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $60.00 (floor seats), $40.00 (standing room only), and $400.00 for ringside tables of 4 are available for purchase at granite chin promotions.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.