Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov teases Joe Cordina with IBF belt

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and Joe Cordina kicked off fight week with a face off at the iconic Cardiff Castle last night ahead of their IBF Super-Featherweight World Title clash at the Cardiff International Arena this Saturday April 22, shown live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Cardiff Castle is one of Wales’ leading heritage attractions and a site of international significance, boasting 2000 years of history in the heart of the city.

Cordina will be looking to create some more history of his own this weekend as he bids to become a two-time World Champion.

‘The Welsh Wizard’ (15-0, 9 KOs) captured the famous red and gold belt with a stunning one-punch knockout of Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa on a memorable night at the arena last June to become his country’s latest World Champion.

Cordina was scheduled to make the first defence of his World Title against Rakhimov in Abu Dhabi last November but suffered a hand injury that required surgery and was subsequently stripped of his title by the IBF.

Tajikistan’s Rakhimov (17-0-1, 14 KOs) won the vacant title by stopping Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett in nine rounds on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez, and the 28-year-old southpaw is relishing the challenge of defending his crown in Cordina’s backyard.

Rakhimov vs. Cordina headlines a huge night of boxing in Cardiff; Welsh rivals Gavin Gwynne (15-2-1, 3 KOs) and Craig Woodruff (12-6-1, 4 KOs) rematch for the British Lightweight Title following their thrilling draw at the Bolton Whites Hotel last September, Manchester Cruiserweight Jordan Thompson (14-0, 11 KOs) puts his IBF European Title on the line against Swindon’s Luke Watkins (16-2, 11 KOs), Derby’s Sandy Ryan (5-1, 2 KOs) clashes with Canada’s Marie Pier Houle (8-0-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO Welterweight Title, Manchester’s former World Title challenger Zelfa Barrett (28-2, 16 KOs) faces the USA’s Jason Sanchez (16-3, 9 KOs) for the WBA Continental Super-Featherweight Title, Australia’s Skye Nicolson (6-0) steps up against Peru’s Linda Laura Lecca (15-6-2, 3 KOs) over eight rounds at Featherweight, Swansea Super-Bantamweight Brandon Scott (4-0, 1 KO) takes on India’s Karan Gill (3-0, 1 KO) over four rounds, Newport Super-Featherweight Nathan Howells (5-0-1) meets Oldbury’s Jahfieus Faure over four rounds, Swansea Light-Heavyweight Sammy Lee (1-0) fights Latvia’s Juris Zundovskis (6-5, 5 KOs) over six rounds and Kingston Heavyweight Miles Gordan-Darby (3-0) takes on Swindon’s Phil Williams (5-41-1, 1 KO) over four rounds.

