Lennox Lewis detonates on heavyweight champs, questions hunger

Former undisputed heavyweight champion, the last man to fully unify the division – Lennox Lewis, has blasted the current rulers.

Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield at the second attempt after a robbery in the first fight to claim all the belts in 1999.

Undisputed heavyweight champion

“The Pugilist Specialist” was recognized as the undisputed king, holding four versions of the top division crown.

But almost a quarter of a century on, today’s glamor weight class continually fails to live up to the hype.

European fighters are at the center of the universe when it comes to two hundred pounds plus, with meddling behind the scenes a huge problem in getting fights made.

If it was two American heavyweights, or at least one, the wanting to get a fight over the line would be urgent – as it was with Deontay Wilder.

Since Wilder lost his title to Tyson Fury, there’s never seemed to be any real intent to put all the straps together. This is something that Lewis is unhappy about.

Lennox Lewis is not happy

“I don’t understand how this crop isn’t hungry to make history,” questioned Lewis. “The money will always be there.

“If they protect it, it will be more than they could ever need. I think they’re building up to a big fight in December, but if they play the cards wrong, it could come all crashing down.”

He added: “I would say it doesn’t matter how many belts because becoming undisputed in my era was much harder because you had to come to see me.”

As one fan stated his longs for an undisputed champion, Lewis concluded: “You and me both, bredren.”

Joshua vs Franklin

Lewis then moved on to discussing the return of Anthony Joshua. Lennox has always urged Joshua to dare to be great.

“AJ has a fight this weekend. His focus should be there. I’m sure it is. This is a good fight for him to regain his confidence,” said Lewis on the clash with Jermaine Franklin.

“I don’t know much about Franklin, but AJ needs a fight at home, in his element. He needs to get his confidence back after losses.

“Any smart trainer/team would do this. I think it’s a good move, and he should show well.”

Sadly for Joshua, he didn’t. A diabolically labored victory did little to thrust into the spotlight. He now has to rely on a handout by Fury to get anywhere near another shot at the heavyweight title.

But on the fact of it, the highest weight class is further than ever away from being fully united as one.

