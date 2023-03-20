Top boxers and pundits air views on Benavidez vs Plant

Boxing’s top fighters, and more weighed in on the upcoming blockbuster fight between undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “The Mexican Monster’’ Benavídez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant.

The views come ahead of their 12-round showdown headlining live on SHOWTIME PPV this Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Of the people polled for their predictions – many of them are forecasting victory for Benavidez in a close and compelling fight.

Here is what those closest to the fight game had to say about the Benavidez-Plant matchup:

JERMELL CHARLO, Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion

“I’m rocking with Plant. Plant has the boxing skills. Benavidez is just one-dimensional. He’s going to come forward and put a lot of pressure on Plant. But styles make fights and so this is going to be a good one. But I’m rocking with Plant.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA, Recent winner on SHOWTIME of Interim WBC Featherweight Title

“I’m rooting for Benavidez all the way. I see him knocking (Plant) out in the eighth or ninth round.”

SHAWN PORTER, Former Two-Time Welterweight World Champion

“It’s a 50/50 fight but I think Caleb takes it. Something’s telling me Caleb is in the right place at the right time. I truly think he’s going to break down David, and he’s going to frustrate David. He’s bringing a lot to the ring that David has never been up against. David’s spoiled with his pressure. He breaks everyone down, but I don’t think he’ll be able to do that to Caleb, so I’m picking Caleb in a late-round stoppage.”

AMANDA SERRANO, Undisputed Featherweight World Champion

“I usually don’t like to make predictions for fights. You just never know in boxing. However, I am going to make one this time for Benavidez vs. Plant. I really do like Plant. I think he is a really nice guy, great fighter. However, for this fight, I have to go with Benavidez.”

REY VARGAS, WBC Featherweight World Champion

“Plant-Benavidez will be a very even fight, 50-50. Strategy will be the key factor for whoever comes out on top. Plant has his speed and waist movement. Benavidez with his explosiveness and his strength. I truly believe it is 50/50. I have to lean on the Mexican side, because of that strength and explosiveness.”

GEORGE KAMBOSOS, JR., Former Unified Lightweight World Champion

“This is a 50/50 matchup. From my point of view Caleb Plant has had better experience and looks in great shape. We saw in his last fight he does have that nice snap, that power and he will definitely out-box Benavidez. I don’t think he will knock him out, but he can hurt him. I’m going with Caleb Plant on a close points decision.”

CALEB TRUAX, Former IBF Super Middleweight World Champion

“This is a great super middleweight fight and a big win for boxing. I see it going similarly to Canelo-Plant. Plant will have success early due to his feet and jab, and then Benavidez’s pressure and power get him the late stoppage. I’m pulling for Plant to win, being that he is a former opponent of mine.”

DAVID MORRELL, Undefeated WBA Super Middleweight Champion

“It’s a 50/50 fight. Benavidez has power, but he has never fought against someone with moves like Plant, who will make life hard for him with his speed. I would love to pick a winner, but I just can’t, considering how even this fight truly is.”

ANDY RUIZ, JR., Former Unified Heavyweight World Champion

“I got my money on Benavidez. He is just a bigger fighter, a stronger guy, ‘The Mexican Monster’. Nothing against Caleb, he is a warrior and we all risk our lives in the ring, but I just feel like Benavidez will be too much.”

YORDENIS UGAS, Former WBA Welterweight World Champion

“I was initially going to say 50/50, but now I’m going to lean in favor of Benavidez, 55-45 in his favor.”

VLADIMIR SHISHKIN, Undefeated Super Middleweight Contender

“This is a great fight between two elite fighters in the division. I favor Benavidez, but Plant showed improvement after the Canelo fight and that means he is coming to win. I will not be overly surprised if Plant is able to score a points upset over Benavidez.”

BOB SANTOS, Sports Illustrated 2022 Trainer of the Year

“I think Benavidez vs. Plant is going to be a tremendous fight in the early rounds. Plant will be having some success moving and boxing, but towards the middle rounds Benavidez will take over and win the fight. That said, I think it’s going to be a tremendous fight and both guys’ stock is going to go up.”