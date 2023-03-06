Coyle and Silva to share top billing on April 29 in St Petersburg

NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle will defend his title in the main event of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing’s “Fire on the Bay” Saturday, April 29 at the Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg, FL.

Tickets are on sale at eventbrite.com. Doors open at 6 pm and the opening bell is scheduled for 7 pm. The card will also be broadcast live on Reyesboxingtv.com.

Hailing from Derry, Northern Ireland and fighting out of Pinellas Park, FL, Coyle is 18-0 with 8 knockouts. In his most recent bout, the 32-year-old stopped Sladan Janjanin in seven rounds.

Coyle, the WBA’s #4 rated middleweight, faces an opponent to be named in a ten round contest.

In the co-featured bout, lightweight contender Willian “Babyface” Silva will appear in an eight rounder against an opponent to be determined. On October 29, Silva stopped Carlos Gaston Suarez in two rounds. Silva, 29-4 (15 KO’s), fights out of Florida and is a native of Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The undercard features Joseph Fernandez, Imran Haddabah, Rodrigo Coria, Gabriel Morales, Luke Iannuccilli, Khiry Todd, Marqus Bates, Mike Misa, and Harry Gigliotti appearing in separate contests.

“This is the first of three we’re promoting this year in St. Pete,” said Jody Caliguire of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing. “Fire on the Bay” features Connor defending his title, and a world class boxer in Willian Silva. We’re pleased to feature other local favorites such as Imran Haddabah and Joseph Fernandez, along with some really talented fighters from the New England area fighting here for the first time.

Mike Reyes and I have worked hard to put together this event and the fans will definitely enjoy a great evening of boxing April 29.”