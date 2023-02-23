Ra’eese Aleem targets Luis Nery for must-see showdown

Undefeated Jr. Featherweight contender Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs) has issued a challenge to fellow top-ranked fighter Luis Nery (34-1, 26 KOs), daring him to step into the ring for an all-out brawl.

Aleem, currently ranked #2 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO), is looking to prove himself as the best in his division by taking on Nery, ranked WBO #3.

Aleem expressed his excitement for the potential matchup. He’s confident in his abilities and believes that he has what it takes to take down the formidable Nery. He’s calling out the Mexican fighter, daring him to step into the ring and prove his worth.

“I want to fight the best and prove that I’m the best,” Aleem said. “I know Luis Nery is a tough fighter, but I believe I have what it takes to beat him. I’m ready for this challenge and I’m looking forward to putting on a show for the fans. I dare him to step in the ring with me.”

Fans and experts alike are eagerly anticipating a potential fight between Aleem and any of the current champions. These two elite Jr. Featherweights are on a collision course to fight the winner of Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) vs. Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) should the two fight each other next.

With Aleem’s technical skills and Nery’s power, the potential matchup promises to be a thrilling and explosive battle that will leave fans wanting the winner to face the champion.

Aleem, has been making a name for himself in the boxing world with his impressive performances in the ring. He’s looking to take his career to the next level by taking on the best of the best, starting with Nery.

“One thing’s for sure – this fight would be an all-out war,” Aleem continued. “With so much on the line, both of us would be leaving it all in the ring, giving fans a truly unforgettable fight. I hope Nery accepts this challenge so the fans can see two warriors go toe-to-toe with the winner getting a shot at the title.”

The potential fight between Aleem and Nery is sure to be a must-see event for boxing fans everywhere and will undoubtedly be a defining moment for both fighters. Will Aleem be able to prove himself as the top Jr. Featherweight contender? Only time will tell as he’s been ducked by everyone in the division.