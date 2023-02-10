Rojas and Crespo collide this weekend in La Huerta

This Saturday night, February 11th, from La Huerta, Mexico, TM Boxing in association with MarvNation return to their weekly boxing series on Mexico’s Imagen Network with an explosive clash between two unbeaten prospects. Cuernavaca, Mexico’s Raymundo “Ray” Vargas (8-0, 6KO) will face his sternest test of his career young career in Kevin “El Gallo Negro” Crespo (10-0, 8KO) of Tijuana in an eight-round featherweight contest.

“We would like to thank La Huerta, Jalisco, and the state sport commission in helping us to realize this event,” Director of Operations for TM Boxing Eric Ibarra stated.

“We are anxious to see this fight between two up-and-coming prospects who are risking their undefeated records.”

Despite being the younger of the two, Crespo, 20, might have the experience advantage over the 25-year-old Rojas. The Tijuana native went pro in early 2021 and saw action six times before year end.

Last year he fought four times with his next fight marking his first of the year. This Saturday night will mark Crespo’s first foray at 8 rounds and he is coming off three straight knockout wins.

Rojas in his own right has been busy as well, going pro in late 2020 and fighting four times in 2021 and three times in 2022. Three of his six knockouts have come in the first round and 5 of them before the midway point of his fights proving Rojas might be the more explosive of the two.

“It is early in our fight series and I think we are ramping up to some great fights,” Felipe Leon, Fighter Relations Director for TM Boxing, said.

“Rojas vs Crespo is no exception, it is always exciting when you face two undefeated fighters against each other, it adds to the drama that one of them at the end of the night will let go of his unblemished record.”