Nine-bout Hollywood Fight Night card topped by Bohachuk vs Gallimore

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions has finalized an action-packed nine-bout card for their acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series set for This Friday, January 27 emanating from the Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club and broadcast globally on UFC FIGHT PASS, (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).

Headlining in front of another expected sold-out, celebrity filled crowd is the exciting return of World Ranked Super Welterweight Serhii ‘El Flaco’ Bohachuk, (21-1, 21KOs), of Vinitza, Ukraine defending his WBC Continental Americas Title against Chicago’s Nathaniel ‘Nate the Great’ Gallimore, (22-6-1, 17 KOs), in a scheduled ten-rounder.

Limited tickets priced at $200 (First Row), $150 (Second Row), $100 (Premium Reserved Seating) and $80 (Reserved Seating) can be purchased online at 360Promotions.us.

The Quiet Cannon / Montebello Country Club is located at 901 via San Clemente, Montebello, CA 90640. Doors will open on the night of the event at 5:30 p.m.

Known for his fan friendly aggressive fighting style, the 27-year-old Bohachuk has continued to impress boxing fans in the United States with his show-stopping knockouts since turning professional six years ago.

He returns to the ring following an impressive second round knockout of highly regarded veteran Aaron Coley on November 3, 2022 in front of a star-studded, sold out Quiet Cannon. The victory came after months of trials and tribulations Bohachuk dealt with in his homeland during the war this past year.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, the upset-minded Gallimore has fought a wealth of top talent in the junior middleweight division including world champions Julian Williams and Sebastian Fundora along with top rated contenders Erickson Lubin, Patrick Teixeira, Justin DeLoach and Jeison Rosario.

He looks to bounce back into the win column following a hard-fought battle with undefeated contender Fiodor Czerkaszyn on November 5, 2022. Prior to that Gallimore defeated Leon Lawson III over ten rounds on June 27, 2021.

Co-featured over eight rounds in the featherweight division, popular, undefeated rising star Omar Cande Trinidad, (10-0-1, 8 KOs), of Los Angeles, CA faces battle-tested veteran Jose Luis Ramirez, (28-8, 16 KOs), of Oxnard, CA.

Trinidad has quickly impressed Southern California boxing fans with his last four victories coming in 2022 on the Hollywood Fight Nights series and broadcast on UFC FIGHT PASS, the most recent three by knockout. Ramirez has faced a number of world champions and top contenders including Vasiliy Lomachenko, Abner Mares, Oscar Valdez and Manuel Avila.

Undefeated light heavyweight newcomers Umar Dzambekov, (2-0, 1 KO), of Austria and Anthony Fleming, (2-0, 1 KO), will face-off in a six-round bout.

Making his highly anticipated United States debut, Dzambekov, trained by Marvin Somodio and assisted by Pepe Reilly at Wild Card Boxing Gym, is coming off a first-round knockout of Dogan Kurnaz on September 4, 2021. Fighting out of Hammond, IN, Fleming won a four-round unanimous decision over Muhammad Adams on February 8, 2020.

Fighting in the super flyweight division, fast-rising super flyweight star and local fan favorite Daniel ‘Chucky’ Barrera, (1-0-1, 1 KOs), of Riverside, CA will return to action on Friday, January 27 in a scheduled four-rounder against debuting Victor Edward Hernandez Martin of Laguna Beach, CA.

The 21-year-old Barrera, a sparring partner of boxing legend Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, hits the ring following a hotly contested four-round majority draw against Isaac Anguiano on November 3, 2022.

Competing in a four-round women’s bantamweight bout, Stefanie Cohen, (2-1-1, 1 KO), of Los Angeles clashes with Kedra Bradley, (1-5-1), of Danville, VA. Cohen is a world record powerlifter holding 25 titles and now making her name in professional boxing. The popular Cohen has one million followers on her Instagram page, @StefiCohen.

Lightweights will see action in another highly anticipated rematch on January 27 with David Romero, (2-0-1, 1 KO), of Los Angeles clashing with Michael De La Cruz, (1-1-2), Ventura, CA scheduled for five rounds. In a four-round bout on November 3, Romero and De La Cruz fought to a hotly contested majority draw by scores of 39-37, 37-39 and 38-38.

In a women’s rematch competing in the super flyweight division, Los Angeles’ Gloria Munguilla, (1-0), battles once again versus JoAnna Espinoza, (0-1), of Long Beach, CA. Fighting on November 3, 2022 at the Quiet Cannon, Munguilla and Espinoza fought in one of the most entertaining fights in the Hollywood Fights Nights series won by Espinoza with a majority decision by scores of 39-37 twice and 38-38.

Two three-round amateur bouts sanctioned by USA Boxing round out the card. Popular national champion Chantel Navarro of Los Angeles, CA faces Aaliyah Banda of Lompoc, CA. Also, Matthew Urenda of Los Angeles, CA battles Vince Duenas also of Los Angeles. Navarro is a six-time National Amateur Champion and is sponsored by Nike.