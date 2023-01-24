Mike Ohan Jr. looking to the future ahead of Feb 18

Popular junior welterweight Mike “Bad Man” Ohan, Jr. (16-2, 9 KOs) got a taste of fighting on a higher platform in his most recent fight and now he’s investing in his boxing future.

On February 18th, he’ll be fighting in his first scheduled 10-rounder against veteran Puerto Rican boxer Daniel Sostre on the Granite Chin Promotions-presented “Turf War 4” card, at Melrose Memorial Hall in Melrose, Massachusetts.

“Turf War 4” is being streamed live on BXNGTV.com.

Last December, Ohan turned in an impressive performance at famed Madison Square Garden, albeit in a loss to undefeated U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (7-0, KOs), in a match streamed live on ESPN+.

“I learned from my last fight,” Ohan Jr. explained. “I need to adapt quicker. I was boxing beautifully, but when he changed the pace and started pressuring me, I should have started trading punches. I just laid on the ropes (in the fifth and final round). I made a mistake. I kept countering and stayed in the firing line. I should have fought back harder, and I wish that I had given more time (before it was declared a TKO).

“I want to prove that I belong on the big stage. I learned (in his last fight) that I do belong, I really believe I belong. I love it (fighting on the road in big fights). I want Chris (promoter Chris Traietti) to keep sending me out for big fights. As soon as I take to more learning, I’ll be fighting at the next level.”

Ohan knows his upcoming opponent, Sostre, taking a 6-round unanimous decision from Sostre in 2018.

“I fought him before in a good fight,” Ohan Jr. said. “It was a couple of years ago and now I’m into my career. I’ve been going to war in the gym to get ready for my first 10-round fight. I’m training for 10. I’ve been standing in the pocket and trading. I can’t see this guy making it 10 rounds. I just don’t see it!”

Sostre in a 10-rounder is the first step in Ohan’s journey back to the big stage.

“I was very impressed with Mike’s last performance at Madison Square Garden,” Granite Chin Promotions President Chris Traietti commented. “A few adjustments and that would have been a completely different fight. The great thing was that he learned from it. He didn’t make excuses. On February 18th, we’re going to give Mike his inaugural 10-round bout against a tough, durable guy in Sostre. Then, after he takes care of business, we are going to see what opportunities are out there for him.”

In his first title defense, Massachusetts Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (4-2, 1 KO) takes on challenger Jamer Jones (2-1, 2 KOs), of Pittsfield (MA), in the 6-round main event.

Former New England Heavyweight Champion Justin “Crazy Train” Rolfe (7-4-1, 5 KOs) returns to the ring after his brief 10-month retirement in the 6-round, co-featured event versus Jonathan “Lethal” Gruber (3-1, 2 KOs) for the vacant USBF heavyweight title.

Former WBC Asia Silver and Asian Boxing Federation welterweight champion, Indian welterweight Vaibhav Singh “Ahir Boxer” Yadav (9-2, 7 KOs), will makes his United States debut in a 6-round bout against William Parra Smith (4-13-1, 3 KOs), of Alaska.

Also fighting on the undercard in a 6-rounder is New Jersey welterweight Tyrone “Hands of Stone” Luckey (16-19-4, 12 KOs), the former ABF USA Mid-American super lightweight title holder, versus Carlos Marrero III (4-8-3, 0 KOs), of Bridgeport (CT).

Tickets are on sale and priced (plus fees) at $70.00 (VIP Stage Seating), $60.00 (General Floor Seating) and $45.00 (General Auditorium Seating). Go online to purchase at granite chin promotions or from any of the participating fighters.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.