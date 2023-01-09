TM Boxing sign Paulette “La Heredera” Valenzuela

Tijuana, Mexico-based promotional outfit TM Boxing signed former world title challenger Paulette “La Heredera” Valenzuela (15-2, 4KO) to an exclusive multi-year contract.

The world-ranked Valenzuela’s first fight under the TM Boxing banner is planned tentatively for April of this year which will be televised live nationally in Mexico on the Imagen network and to the rest of the world on BXNGtv.com including the United States.

“I am very happy to be part of TM Boxing,” Paulette Valenzuela said with a smile. “At this point in my career it will help me tremendously have this type of backing, a team who will promote me and give me the place in boxing I deserve.”

The 32-year-old Valenzuela, ranked the #7 super flyweight by the WBC, #10 by the WBA and #9 by the IBF, began boxing at a traditionally late stage in her life despite being part of a true boxing family.

Her father is former professional boxer Narciso “Chicho” Valenzuela (40-25-2, 26KO) whose claim to fame was to drop Oscar De La Hoya in their 1993 bout, her uncle is former Mexican super lightweight champion Francisco “Paco” Cuesta (31-10-1, 22KO), another uncle on her mother’s side is former Mexican lightweight champion Alvaro Aguilar (23-3-1, 17KO) and her older brother is current professional fighter Paul “Chicho” Valenzuela (27-11, 17KO) who is coming off a win over former world champion Patrick Texeira.

“We are very happy to add Paulette to our team,” Eric Ibarra, Operations Director of TM Boxing stated. “Paulette is a world-ranked boxer in her weight class which is a result of her discipline and work ethic. I am sure this is going to be big year for her.”

Valenzuela began training at 22 and after a very short but successful amateur career, went pro in the summer of 2016. She rattled off seven wins, three inside the distance, before suffering the first of only her two losses, she then went on another six-fight winning streak before challenging for the vacant WBO super bantamweight title in late 2021 in France dropping a closely contested unanimous decision to current world champion Segolene Lefebvre.

Currently, back at her natural weight class of 115 pounds, she has won two in a row. In her 17-bout career she owns wins over the likes of Jessica Diaz, Melissa Esquivel and Estrella Valverde among others.

“Paulette is a tough come forward fighter who despite of that, she has not received the opportunities I think she deserves,” Fighter Relations Director for TM Boxing Felipe Leon declared. “I think she has the drive and talent to be a world champion, I think she is only a couple of fights away from a world title opportunity, it’s our job to get her there.”