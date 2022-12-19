Chris Billam-Smith focuses on landing cruiserweight titles

Chris Billam-Smith continues his preparations for Saturday evening’s upcoming fight against Armend Xhoxhaj, but the British boxer is not taking it lightly, he has recently described the bout as being a ‘high risk, low reward‘ venture for him.

The European and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion will fight the Kosovan at Bournemouth International Centre, and 32-year-old knows he is going to be in for a difficult night given the strengths of his opponent but also relishes fighting in his hometown.

Speaking to the British Broadcasting Company on Friday afternoon, Billam-Smith explained.

“It’s a dangerous fight and he is a dangerous fighter. I’ve watched some of his fights and he always puts up, even in his defeats.”

He goes on to explain why he is such a dangerous opponent to face, explaining his professional record speaks for itself, with 16 wins, 11 from knockout, and only one defeat.

The 'Bombardier' on the other hand, comes into the fight as WBO Inter-Continental cruiserweight winner following his victory over Roman Fress last May, and his own record is 14 fights, seven knockouts and he has only been defeated twice since he turned professional.



He added that he was warned by a European promoter, not to take Xhoxhaj lightly, as he can start very quickly. ” He will be coming to win..”

He added that he was warned by a European promoter, not to take Xhoxhaj lightly, as he can start very quickly. " He will be coming to win.."

It will be Billam-Smith's second fight in Bournemouth in 2022 as he previously successfully defended his titles against Isaac Chamberlain in his homecoming debut back in July, but he feels he is far better prepared this time around to put on a show.

“I’ve had much better preparation heading into this fight and it’s been more relaxed. It was a terrible camp last time with injuries and terrible sparring – it wasn’t ideal. Fortunately, my wife understands – she has been superb throughout whilst I’ve been away training. I’ve stayed away and been in a hotel so I can make sure I get enough sleep. It’s a sacrifice being away from my family, it is hard, but we are dealing with it really well.”

It has been a standout year for the fighter, and if he can close it out on a high, 2023 could feature some big plans from him as he hopes to have a world title shot and settle an old score against Richard Riakporhe.

He does however feel he is on the crest of a wave; during what he has called a ‘crazy year’ the boxer feels he has momentum on his side.

He added.

“I didn’t have to rebuild, but I built on that fight and the experience I gained. I’ve been consistent even in defeat. There was still a progression from the fight before, and going on from there and learning.”



Given how tight the 2019 fight was between the duo – a split decision that could very easily have been a draw, that could be a cracker if it takes place next year.