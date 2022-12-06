Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team

The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.

Lupe Contreras will serve as the ring announcer, Zab Judah will offer behind-the-scenes insight and backstage interviews, and Todd Grisham will lead the commentary crew with BWAA award-winning broadcast journalist Paulie Malignaggi, along with former world champion Antonio Tarver. Cheyenne McCargo will serve as the undercard scoring voice to conclude the crew.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on BLK Prime and across all cable and satellite outlets for the price of $39.99. BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Lupe Contreras, a veteran ring announcer of over 20 years, has called some of the biggest fights the sport has seen. Traveling to every realm of the globe to introduce the best pugilists in the world, when Contreras calls a fight, you know it is a big deal!

Todd Grisham has been innovating sports entertainment broadcasts from the WWE to being a staple of the DAZN boxing crew, Grisham is becoming one of the iconic figures in the sport, and will be guiding the action on Saturday.

Paulie Malignaggi is a former two-division world champion holding the IBF super lightweight title, as well as the WBA welterweight title. Malignaggi transitioned into the field of commentary in the past decade, in which he was quickly regarded as one of the best young voices in broadcast journalism, and his vibrant personality has earned him a close connection with the fans.

Antonio Tarver is a five-time light heavyweight champion, holding the WBC and IBF titles two times, and the WBA title for good measure. Tarver has been in some of the greatest fights and is now calling some of the modern great bouts on BLK Prime.

Zab Judah is a former two-division, six-time world champion holding the IBF light welterweight title on two different occasions, as well as the WBO light welterweight title, the WBA, WBC, and IBF welterweight world titles. Judah is widely considered one of the best fighters of his era and was the last undisputed champion at welterweight.

Cheyenne McCargo is a popular YouTuber, with thousands tuning into his daily live streams. McCargo will offer the voice of the fans for the BLK Prime broadcast, scoring the undercard bouts.

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan are on sale now and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. This event is promoted by NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm CT.