Harlem Eubank boasts impressive viewing figures on Channel 5

The historic York Hall show produced huge viewing figures as Wasserman Boxing presented a night of live and free-to-air boxing on Channel 5, Friday November 25.

With a reach of over 1.8 million, Harlem Eubank headlined the show with a shutout performance as he took control of proceedings in a decision win against Tom Farrell.

Liam Williams showed why he is ‘The Machine’ after bullying Nizar Trimech over two rounds and stopping his opponent, on a night with a peak audience of 940,000 viewers.

The average viewing figures sat at over 500,000, who would have been entertained by Ricky Hatton protege and former Team GB boxer Chloe Watson as she seized the opportunity to perform on terrestrial television.

Now, with one more opportunity to smash the unbelievable viewing figures above, ‘Judgement Night’ in the North-East beckons and could well see the British Super Welterweight Championship bout take even bigger numbers.

Darlington’s current champion, Troy Williamson (19-0-1, 14KOs), faces Sunderland’s former Olympian Josh Kelly (12-1-1, 7 KOs) at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle on Friday December 2, live on Channel 5, where the viewing figures are set to reach well over a million once again!

“This is why we have always been so proud of our partnership with Channel 5, it gives fans the opportunity to watch fantastic sport,” said Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland.

“It’s proving to be the people’s platform, and long may it continue. Next up is the unmissable North East clash for the British Welterweight belt, which will be another electric live and free-to-air show on Channel 5.”