LIVE: Parker vs Ryder results from London, UK

Top contenders Parker and Ryder collide in a 12-round main event for the WBO Interim world title this Saturday, Nov. 26, at The O2 in London.

This high-stakes showdown pits two of the U.K.’s top fighters, with the winner in pole position to earn a super fight in 2023.

The winner could fight pound-for-pound star Canelo Alvarez in May on the famous Las Vegas strip.

Parker-Ryder and undercard contests will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. E.T./11 a.m. P.T.

Parker (22-0, 16 K.O.s) is a former British super middleweight champion who patiently waits for a signature fight.

He was supposed to fight Demetrius Andrade, but the American standout pulled out of a proposed May date with an injury and then declined the fight following a purse bid in September.

The out-of-the-ring drama has sidelined Parker for more than a year, as he hasn’t fought since last November’s fourth-round stoppage over Marcus Morrison.

Parker has knocked out five straight foes since winning the British title over Darryll Williams via a split decision in November 2018.

From London, Ryder (31-5, 17 K.O.s) has won three bouts since a highly controversial decision loss to Callum Smith for the WBA super middleweight world title.

He is coming off an upset split decision win over former middleweight world champion Danny Jacobs in February.

Saturday’s card is live on B.T. Sport.

Parker vs Ryder results

Remaining bouts

WBO Interim World Super-Middleweight Championship

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @168lbs

Zach Parker 167.3lbs

John Ryder 167lbs

WBC Silver & vacant Commonwealth Middleweight Championships

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @160lbs

Hamzah Sheeraz 159.3lbs

River Wilson-Bent 159.7lbs

WBC International Silver & vacant Commonwealth Lightweight Championships

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @135lbs

Sam Noakes 134.6lbs

Calvin McCord 135lbs

Vacant Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight Championship

12 x 3 Minute Rounds @122lbs

Dennis McCann 121.4lbs

Joe Ham 121.5lbs.

Vacant WBC International Super-Lightweight contest

10 x 3 Minute Rounds @140lbs

Pierce O’Leary 139.5lbs

Emmanuel Mungandjela 139.9lbs

4 x 3 Minute Rounds International Cruiserweight contest

Tommy Fletcher 201lbs

Jiri Krejci 197.6lbs

6 x 3 Minute Rounds International Super-Lightweight contest

Sonny Liston Ali 145.9lbs

Georgi Velichkov 144lbs

