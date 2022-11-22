Canelo Alvarez could face Parker vs Ryder winner, May 6 in Vegas

The winner of this weekend’s clash between Zach Parker and John Ryder is in a position to challenge Canelo Alvarez on May 6 in Las Vegas.

World Boxing News understands that Canelo will consider the victor for his warm-up bout next year. Canelo could lose his status as a 168-pound undisputed champion if he doesn’t start nailing down mandatory challengers.

There’s also the possibility of Dmitry Bivol boiling to 168 pounds for a rematch in September. Therefore, a lot needs to get sorted out in the meantime.

Canelo is to return in May

Canelo underwent wrist surgery a few days ago. According to doctors, the wound is knitting together well.

“The incisions are already closed. I’m doing my therapy very well, so it won’t hold me back.

“My fights are always in May or September. I think I’ll be ready to return to the ring soon,” Álvarez told Bet365 Mexico.

“At the beginning, the doctor had told me that I had to spend four weeks with the cast without moving it after the operation. We are progressing better than expected.”

Canelo remains intent on avenging his unanimous decision loss to champion Dmitry Bivol last May, confident that the outcome will be different next time.

“It was very difficult because no one was ready to lose, but I have seen Bivol fight. I had a very competitive fight based on the limitations I had.

“My hand, my shoulder, the first half of the fight, I did very well, and then the problems came because we did not train as we should, especially in a bigger division.

“It is what we are going to look for in the rematch. I lost trying to make history in another division. But we will work hard so that the result will differ altogether.”

Canelo Alvarez at 168 or 175

Suppose Canelo decides to move up to 175 in preparation to meet Bivol at light-heavyweight again instead. In that case, Parker or Ryder will be elevated to full WBO champion after this weekend’s fight in London.

All that is needed is for Canelo to decide whether to campaign at super middleweight or Bivol’s weight class next year.

