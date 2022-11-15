David Avanesyan ready for Terence Crawford test on Dec 10

WBO #6 welterweight contender, David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs), is preparing for the most electrifying fight of his career, a 12-round Championship showdown with the current pound-for-pound king, Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) on December 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on BLK Prime for the price of $39.99. BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Avanesyan, deep in training, talks about his upcoming fight with Crawford and gives his thoughts on the epic opportunity that stands in front of him.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime for my family and me, one I will not take for granted,” said Avanesyan, who is currently training in Nottinghamshire, England. “I know going in that I’m a huge underdog and no one is giving me a chance, but let me tell you, I’m going to surprise everyone watching. I’ve had enough time to prepare, so I’ll be ready for the southpaw.”

“There’s a reason Terence Crawford is considered the best fighter in boxing, his skill set is amazing, and he knows how to win. I know my hands are full, but I’m going to do everything I can to become a world champion. I need to stick to the game plan we have in place, and if adjustments need to be made during the fight, I will have to make them.”

“As I’ve matured in boxing, I’ve learned a lot of tricks that have helped me become the fighter I am today. Coming from the amateur ranks, I had to learn how to sit on my punches correctly, which can take a lifetime for some fighters. The bad habits that plagued me early in my career, are now fixed. Today I’m a completely different fighter in the ring, and my last six fights have shown my growth when it comes to my power punching. I believe my aggressive style is going to give Crawford problems.”

“I’m coming into hostile territory, his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, all his fans will be there in abundance. I’ve fought most of my career in people’s backyards, and I love it because it gives me an extra buzz. This is what being an underdog is all about. When I walk out of the arena with a monumental victory, I believe I will win his fans over.”

A former WBA interim champion, Avanesyan enters this welterweight title bout on a six-fight stoppage streak dating back to 2019 when he captured the European welterweight championship. He defended that title five times before he recently decided to vacate and challenge Crawford for his WBO crown. Considered by many boxing connoisseurs as a legitimate welterweight contender, Avanesyan is ranked top ten by three of the recognized sanctioning organizations.

Tickets priced $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan are on sale now and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. This event is promoted by NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime. Doors open at 5:00 pm CT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm CT.