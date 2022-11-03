Damoni Cato-Cain talks camp ahead of ‘New Blood” fight

In the 8-round co-main event of Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card, Oakland’s own Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0, 6 KOs), a local undefeated fan favorite and big-ticket seller, looks to make a statement against Rashid Stevens (6-1, 5 KOs), of Gardena, California, in a super welterweight clash.

“New Blood” will take place at Omega Products International in Sacramento, CA. Doors open at 5:30 pm PT with the first fight starting at 7:00 pm PT.

Tickets are priced $50, $75, $100, and $125

Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.

Here is what Damoni Cato-Cain had to say about his upcoming matchup with Stevens, his recent training camp, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I have trained very hard for this fight and I’m in great shape. I got a lot of rounds in, sparring with all the top guys in the Bay Area. I worked tirelessly to have the best camp possible so that I can let the world know who ‘Big Cato’ is!”

On his matchup with Rashid Stevens:

“We would have essentially the same record if it wasn’t for his only loss in his career. He is also a southpaw, and I can’t remember the last time I fought a southpaw, so I am looking forward to the switch-up with that. I just want him to come on weight and bring forth his best version of himself. Stylistically, this is a great matchup that the fans will enjoy because we are both going to let our hands fly.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“It is a blessing to be alive every day. I want to make the most of each opportunity presented to me. This is just another chance to do just that. I am going to maximize my potential in this fight and go to the furthest extent possible after this fight. A win will do wonders for my career. I’m hoping to crack the world rankings in 2023.”

On fighting close to home in Sacramento:

“I can’t wait to display my skills to my family and friends in Sacramento, Ca. I am embracing the moment. I have been waiting on a fight and was glad to get this bout so close to home. I am excited to demonstrate my skills and show that I respect the craft as well as the sport. I have a lot of people who are waiting to see me perform and haven’t gotten the chance, so this will be a big event.”

