Jeremy Cuevas tops The Fillmore in Philly on Sept 16

Junior Welterweight Jeremy Cuevas will headline a big night of professional boxing on Friday night, September 16th at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

The card is promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions.

Cuevas of Philadelphia, has a record of 14-1 with 10 knockouts. The 26 year-old is a six-year professional, and is coming off a six-round unanimous decision over Nicolas Demario on July 23rd at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

Cuevas’ opponent in the eight-round main event will be announced shortly.

Seeing action in a eight-round co-feature will be undefeated lightweight Joshafat Ortiz.

Ortiz of Reading, Pennsylvania, has a record of 10-0 with five knockouts. The 26 year-old Ortiz is a five-year professional. Ortiz has a win over previously undefeated Javier Oquendo (3-0) as well as a win over Erickson Vargas Rudecindo (4-1). He is coming off a unanimous decision over Derrick Murray on April 15th in Detroit.

Jan Carlos Rivera (6-1, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia will compete in a six-round bout.

Seeing action in four-round bouts will be bantamweight Jeffrey Villanueva (1-0) of Allentown, Pa; super flyweight LeAnna Cruz (2-0) of Bethlehem, PA; super flyweight Juan Gutierrez (0-2) of Esteil, Nicaragaua.

Opponents and more fights will be announced shortly.

Tickets for this great night of boxing ate $60, $75, $100 and $175.