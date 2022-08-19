Navarrete, Santillan and Ali Walsh ready for San Diego bouts

Mexican star Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete is ready to defend his WBO featherweight world title against a fellow countryman who is no stranger to toe-to-toe action. Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) will take on upset-minded Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) in the 12-round main event this Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

In the co-feature, San Diego native Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (29-0, 16 KOs) looks to shine in front of a hometown crown in a 10-round welterweight battle against unbeaten contender Julio Luna (19-0-2, 10 KOs).

Undefeated middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, returns in a four-round rematch versus Reyes Sanchez (7-2, 3 KOs). Ali Walsh is fighting in the same venue where his grandfather got his jaw broken by Ken Norton in a 1973 split decision loss.

Navarrete-Baez, Santillan-Luna and Ali Walsh-Sanchez 2 will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m PT) and includes an eight-round junior welterweight showdown between undefeated Mexican prospects Lindolfo Delgado (15-0, 13 KOs) and Omar “Pollo” Aguilar (24-0, 23 KOs).

Tickets starting at $35 can be purchased at AXS.com.

At the press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

Emanuel Navarrete

“I feel really good. We had a great preparation. We’re going to be making a really good return. It is a bit hard to make the weight because of the time that we were away from the ring. But aside from that, there’s nothing that worries me about being able to make this defense of my championship in excellent fashion.”

“I think Baez is coming with a strong desire to win. He is very well conditioned, and that can make for a great fight. I’ve also prepared very well. We both want this world championship. I have it, but he wants to snatch it away from me. That can make for a great fight from the start. So, I think this fight will lend itself to being a great matchup. We hope that Baez comes out very strong, that we both last the 12 rounds, and that we fight at a very high level.”

“I’m very happy to be returning after the layoff. We hope that my career is going on a good path so that I can keep growing in this new era with Top Rank.”

Eduardo Baez

“I’m very happy because we are fighting for a world title, which is the dream come true for any boxer. We felt really good during our preparation, and we’re coming in great condition. We are very excited to be in this position.”

“It’s an important fight for a world title. We’re coming double prepared. We are so happy to be fighting against a great champion like ‘El Vaquero.’ We thank him for the opportunity. We’ve come very prepared to snatch the title from him. I’ve seen it already. It’s very nice. He better not get careless because I’m going to snatch it away.”

Giovani Santillan

“It’s exciting for me to be fighting in San Diego again. It’ll be my second time fighting at Pechanga Arena. It’s really a dream come true. Ever since I was an amateur, I’ve been dreaming about fighting in these big venues. To be on ESPN with Top Rank means everything to me, so I’ve been working hard for this.”

“He’s an undefeated fighter like me. So, when you have something like that, it lights up a fire inside me to train extra hard. So, I’m ready. I’m ready for whatever he brings to the table.”

Julio Luna

“This is the opportunity of my career. I come from a family of champions. My sister is a world champion. My objective is to be world champion, and this is the opportunity that will open the path towards that in my career.”

“You will all see the best Julio Luna of my career. This is my opportunity. I plan to leave everything in the ring so I can obtain the victory. I prepared very well. I am ready to win both mentally and physically.”

Nico Ali Walsh

“Honestly, I feel like there’s a lot to prove. That was the start of my career. That was my third fight, and I have been improving beyond what everyone thought I could. It’s exciting that we get to do this, and I think I’ll have a good time. I truly think my last few fights have spoken for themselves, and it shows how hard I’ve been working.”

Reyes Sanchez

“It’s not very often in life that you get a second chance. I’m glad it’s going through. Thank you to everyone who made it happen. I’ve rewatched the fight plenty of times. I think gave him a tougher fight than they were expecting. I expect the same thing Saturday night.”

Lindolfo Delgado

“This is a great opportunity here with Top Rank. I’m very happy. It’s going to be a really good fight. I know that a lot of people are looking forward to this fight because of the kind of fighters we are and because of the record that each of us has. I think it’s going to be really good, so don’t miss it. This is an opportunity that we have both been looking for, and it’s the kind of fight we need to move forward in our careers.”

Omar Aguilar

“It’s the right time because we both have good records. This is the moment in which fighters begin to rise in the ranks so that bigger opportunities can come. Like I’ve always said, I always prepare for the rounds I’m scheduled to fight for. I know he is a strong opponent who boxes really well. And if it goes the distance, I’ll be ready.”