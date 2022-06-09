Heavyweight prospect George Arias faces Alante Green on June 10

June 9th, 2022

Undefeated Dominican heavyweight prospect George Arias will face unbeaten Alante Green in the eight-round heavyweight co-feature of SHOBOX: The New Generation on Friday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT live on SHOWTIME from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

The three-fight telecast kicks off the International Boxing Hall of Fame (IBHOF) Induction Weekend in nearby Canastota, N.Y.

Arias (17-0, 7 KOs) will now take on his seventh undefeated opponent after the New York resident upset previously unbeaten Cassius Chaney in December 2021.

In that bout, Arias, who won the 2014 New York Golden Gloves, used his quick hands and six-foot frame to dart in and out against the six-foot-six Chaney to earn a split decision win. Cleveland’s Green (10-0-1, 7 KOs) is coming off a sixth-round stoppage over veteran Samuel Clarkson in March in Columbus, Ohio.

The previously announced main event will consist of two-time Olympian and 2020 Gold Medalist from Uzbekistan, Bakhodir “Big Uzbek” Jalolov (10-0, 10 KOs) facing rising prospect “Big” Jack Mulowayi (11-2-1, 7 KOs) from Belgium in an eight-round heavyweight bout, marking the first time an Olympic heavyweight Gold Medalist has appeared on SHOBOX®.

In the telecast opener, six-time Tennessee Golden Gloves Champion Tyler “Short Fuse” Tomlin (13-0, 9 KOs) squares off against Chann Thonson (10-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout.

A scheduled fourth fight between former Ukrainian national champion Iegor Plevako (7-0, 4 KOs) and SugarHill Steward-trained Kolbeinn Kristinsson (12-0, 6 KOs), was removed from the June 10 card after Plevako, who is Ukrainian, lost a close friend during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The event is promoted by DiBella Entertainment, whose owner, Lou DiBella, is a 2020 Hall of Fame inductee and will be formally inducted along with the classes of 2021 and 2022.

Hall of Famer Barry Tompkins calls the action from ringside with former world champion Raul Marquez and veteran combat sports reporter Brian Campbell serving as expert analysts.

Hall of Famer Steve Farhood will perform unofficial scoring duties, while Hall of Famer Al Bernstein will serve as ringside reporter.