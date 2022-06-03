Fulton vs Roman: Full undercard information for June 4

June 3rd, 2022

Unbeaten super lightweight Karl Dargan will face Alfred Santiago in a 10-round showdown, while exciting super welterweight prospect Travon Marshall duels Marcus Washington in a six-round attraction highlighting non-televised undercard action this Saturday, June 4 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from The Armory in Minneapolis.

The card is topped by a much-anticipated showdown between unified WBC and WBO Super Bantamweight World Champion Stephen Fulton Jr. and former unified champion Danny Roman headlining live on SHOWTIME beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. In the co-main event, WBA Super Middleweight Champion and Minneapolis fan-favorite David Morrell Jr. steps in to defend his title against Kalvin Henderson.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and Warriors Boxing, are on sale now and can be purchased at the Armory at http://ArmoryMN.com/ and through Ticketmaster.

The Fulton vs. Roman fight is promoted in association with Thompson Boxing.

The jam-packed non-televised lineup will also feature California featherweight prospect José Sánchez (8-0, 5 KOs) in an eight-round fight against fellow unbeaten Ariel De La Torre (8-0, 6 KOs) and Las Vegas’ Demler Zamora (8-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight affair taking on Miami’s Raúl Chirino (19-14, 12 KOs).

Plus, Mayweather Promotions prospect and Baltimore-native Malik Warren (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Puerto Rico’s Pedro Hernández (7-11-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight duel.

Rounding out the card are four Kazakh fighters looking to remain unbeaten. Middleweight Abilkhan Amankul makes his pro debut in a four-round fight against Washington’s Devontae McDonald (1-0, 1 KO), super welterweight Ablaikhan Zhussupov (1-0) faces Mexico’s Edgar Ramírez (18-20-1, 14 KOs) in a four-round attraction, super bantamweight Yevgeniy Pavlov (6-0, 4 KOs) challenges Mexico’s Alexis Salido (2-2, 1 KO) in a six-round showdown and super middleweight Bek Nurmaganbet (6-0, 4 KOs) battles Pennsylvania’s Khainell Wheeler (7-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round duel.

A Philadelphia-native, Dargan (20-1, 10 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time since November 2018 last July, stopping Ivan Delgado in three rounds. Dargan has fought professionally since 2007, turning pro after a sensational amateur career that included two U.S. Amateur Championships and a Pan American Games gold medal. He will be opposed by the Dominican Republic’s Santiago (13-2, 5 KOs) who challenged Devin Haney for the lightweight title in 2019, losing a 12-round decision. As he heads into his second fight stateside as a pro, Santiago most recently dropped a May 2021 contest to contender Ricardo Nunez.

At just 21-years-old, Marshall (5-0, 4 KOs) has quickly shown the skill, power and poise to become a highly-regarded prospect in just five fights. Born in Landover, Maryland and now fighting out of Capitol Heights, Marshall will enter the ring at The Armory for the fourth time, having most recently knocked out the previously unbeaten Timothy Parks at the venue in March. He takes on the Toledo, Ohio native Washington (5-3, 2 KOs), who’s last contest saw him drop a decision to unbeaten Reggie Harris Jr. in October 2021.