George Kambosos Jr. “born ready” for Devin Haney challenge

June 2nd, 2022

Mikey Williams

George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney are closing in on their massive lightweight battle for supremacy. Kambosos says he was born ready.

The weather was somewhat chilly, but WBC lightweight world champion Haney received a surprisingly warm reception from the Australian fans at Thursday’s open workout at Melbourne’s Federation Square.

Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) will meet Australia’s unified lightweight world champion Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) Sunday afternoon (Saturday evening U.S. time) for the undisputed title in front of 50,000-plus fans at Marvel Stadium.

GEORGE KAMBOSOS JR

Despite the plethora of Australian and Greek flags — Kambosos is of Greek descent — the local fans showed respect for the 23-year-old American star, who has been in Melbourne for the better part of two weeks.

Kambosos entered the ring to raucous cheers. The Australian and Greek flags draped over his shoulders.

“Born ready,” Kambosos said as he proceeded to shadow box and soaked in the long-awaited homecoming. Kambosos, who hails from Sydney, has not boxed at home since 2017.

Since then, he has won fights in America, Malaysia, England, and Greece, a Cinderella run that culminated in last November’s stunning upset over Teofimo Lopez.

Kambosos-Haney, the 10-round Jason Moloney-Aston Palicte bantamweight battle, and a 10-round heavyweight showdown between Junior Fa and Lucas Browne will be broadcast Saturday LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

