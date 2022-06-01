Tim Tszyu on the cusp of undisputed title shot vs Jermell Charlo

June 1st, 2022

The World Boxing Organization ordered a mandatory fight between undisputed champion Jermell Charlo and top contender Tim Tszyu.

WBO chiefs moved quickly, having witnessed Charlo fully unify the belts when taking Brian Castano’s WBA version.

Tszyu will now pit his 21-0 record against the four-belt ruler once negotiations are finalized, or a purse bid is won.

Outlining the next move, the WBO sent out a letter to all concerned rubberstamping what happens next.

JERMELL CHARLO vs. TIM TSZYU

It said: “Re: WBO Jr. Middleweight Mandatory Championship Contest Negotiations – Jermell Charlo vs. Tim Tszyu.

“Gentlemen:

“The WBO World Championship Committee hereby orders the parties herein the commencement of negotiations for the above-mentioned WBO Jr. Middleweight Mandatory Championship Contest.

“Please be advised that the parties have twenty (20) days upon receipt of this letter to reach an agreement.

PURSE BID

“If an accord is not reached within the time frame set forth herein, a Purse Bid will be ordered pursuant to the WBO Regulations of World Championship Contests.

“The minimum acceptable bid for the WBO Jr. Middleweight Division is $200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Dollars).

“Any of the parties involved may request a purse bid procedure at any time during the negotiation process.

“Please do not hesitate to contact the WBO if you have any questions or concerns.

“Yours truly,

“Luis Batista Salas, Esq. Cc: Francisco Valcárcel, Esq./President.”

Charlo is linked to moving up in weight or potentially facing Terence Crawford at 154. In order to do the latter, he will have to face the Australian first.

Tszyu is seen as a dangerman in the division and seems hungry for success, like his father Kostya before him.

All will get revealed in the coming weeks as Charlo accepts the challenge or moves on with his career.

Early indications are that Tszyu’s team wants the fight down under in October or November.

