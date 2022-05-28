Gervonta Davis stupidly pushes Rolando Romero, risks PPV cancelation

May 28th, 2022

Amanda Westcott

Gervonta Davis pushed Roland Romero off the stage after the weigh-in on Friday, stupidly risking the possibility of a cancelation.

The pair meet on Pay Per View this Saturday night in New York, and there is bad blood between the pair. But Davis deciding that shoving Romero off a platform was a good idea was an excuse waiting to happen.

If Romero were looking for a way out and getting paid without fighting Davis, that ideal scenario would have been it.

Romero had the opportunity to feign injury if he felt like it to get paid, call the event off and get another payday.

That begs the question, ‘Why would Gervonta Davis do that?’

Is Romero getting inside the champ’s head with all his pre-fight shenanigans? We will find out on Saturday night.

GERVONTA DAVIS vs. ROLANDO ROMERO WEIGHTS

WBA Lightweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Gervonta Davis – 133 ¾ lbs.

Rolando Romero – 134 ¼ lbs.

Referee: David Fields; Judges: Ron McNair (N.Y.), Kevin Morgan (N.Y.), Robin Taylor (N.Y.)

WBA Middleweight Championship – 12 Rounds

Erislandy Lara – 159 ¾ lbs.

Gary O’Sullivan – 159 lbs.

Referee: Benjy Esteves; Judges: Allen Nace (N.Y.), Tony Paolillo (N.Y.), Waleska Roldan (N.Y.)

Super Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Jesús Ramos – 153 ½ lbs.

Luke Santamaría – 154 lbs.

Referee: Arthur Mercante Jr.; Judges: Mark Consentino (N.J.), Ken Ezzo (Conn.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

Super Featherweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Eduardo Ramírez – 130 lbs.

Luis Meléndez – 130 lbs.

Referee: Johnny Callas; Judges: Bernard Bruni (Penn.), John McKaie (N.Y.), John Poturaj (N.J.)

Live Prelims on SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel – Saturday, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Super Welterweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Luis Arias – 155 ¼ lbs.

Jimmy Williams – 154 lbs.

Referee: TBD; Judges: TBD

Welterweight Bout – 6 Rounds

Jalil Hackett – 145 lbs.

Jose Belloso – 145 ¾ lbs.

Referee: TBD; Judges: TBD

LEONARD ELLERBE

Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions, is looking forward to a spectacular event.

“Saturday night can’t get here fast enough. I’ve been in and around this sport for well over 45 years. I can honestly say that this is one of the most anticipated fights I’ve been involved in.

“Come Saturday night, somebody will lose, and somebody is getting knocked out. I know both guys are in tremendous shape. They’ve had excellent camps. Both guys have gotten up for this fight, no matter what anyone says.

“In my eyes, this is a very dangerous fight for both guys. Sometimes, a person is supposed to win, but it doesn’t come out like that. Sometimes that person gets it done.

“Over the last year, we’ve all seen Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Mikey Garcia, Teofimo Lopez, Anthony Joshua, and Chris Colbert come into their fights knowing they were going to win the fight, and somehow they came up short.

“When you look at ‘Tank,’ he’s doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s one of the best fighters in the entire world.

“When you look at ‘Rolly,’ many people talk about what he can’t do, but from experience, that looks different when you’re up in it in the ring.”

