Deontay Wilder is in the mix for WBC heavyweight title tournament

May 17th, 2022

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder will either fight for the vacant WBC heavyweight title or be part of a tournament to declare a final elimination.

Those are the views of World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman, who oversees the possibility that Tyson Fury will vacate the belt.

As World Boxing News first reported, Wilder is to be given the first refusal as the top-rated heavyweight with the organization.

Despite losing twice to Fury, Wilder dropped the best top division boxer in the world four times during their three-bout saga. Along with Wilder’s five-year reign, this scenario kept “The Bronze Bomber” at number one.

If Al Haymon can persuade the WBC to give Wilder an automatic shot, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Frank Sanchez are both potential foes for any vacant title bout.

But everything lies with Fury. The current champion is on holiday and has stated he plans to retire. Despite his intentions, the WBC will give Fury all the time he needs to make a final decision.

That could take up to a year.

In the meantime, Wilder will be in the mix for any interim progression ending with a fight for the vacant green and gold belt.

DEONTAY WILDER

Asked whether this was the case by Sky Sports, Sulaiman confirmed: “Certainly, because he is the number one ranked contender in the division.”

In discussing when Wilder could be back in the ring, he said: “I spoke to him a couple of months ago.

“He is doing great, and he is looking forward to resuming his boxing career.”

WBN also speculated whether a scheduled summer clash between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker, the next pair in the rankings, would be a part of any resolution.

However, Sulaiman wants to wait until that fight is in the record books before arranging anything with Deontay Wilder or other contenders.

“At this moment, we will wait for the decision of Tyson Fury. Then we will either do a series of fights or a boxing tournament.

“Then we will go into a final elimination, But at this time, we’re going to wait because we don’t know the specific circumstances.

“I believe that Joyce and Parker are fighting for the WBO interim championship. But I have not confirmed that.

“All of the variables may change.”

TYSON FURY RETIRE

If he believes Fury will retire, Sulaiman added: “I do not like to speculate. I would rather wait to give him his due time for his holiday.

“We have one year to have the next mandatory fight,” he said.

“The WBC will certainly support him, whatever he decides.

“If he thinks it’s time to hang up the gloves, enjoy life and be a successful family man and have a great future, we will support him.

“If he decides to continue fighting, we will support him.”

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.