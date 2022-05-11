EXCLUSIVE: Zurdo talks Mayweather 50-0 bid, eyes AJ, Usyk and Fury

May 11th, 2022

Gilberto Ramirez played down talk of breaking the 50-0 record held by Floyd Mayweather when outling plans for a run at heavyweight.

The light-heavyweight star is gunning to go 44-0 against Dominic Boesel this weekend and could move just six wins from Mayweather’s benchmark.

Ramirez and promoter Oscar De La Hoya have mentioned reaching 51-0 in the past. However, ‘Zurdo’ wants to focus on regaining a world title first.

MAYWEATHER RECORD

“44-0 is a great record, but I’m far from where I’m going to be when it’s all said and done,” Ramirez exclusively told World Boxing News.

“This is a step in the right direction, but my legacy is just getting started. As for the record, I don’t worry too much about it; it’s inevitable and just a matter of time.”

On facing the dangerous Boesel before some of the other top 175 stars, Ramirez added: “Boesel is Europe’s number one light heavyweight, and I know he’ll be his best on fight night.

“There are few others out there across the pond like Callum Smith, [Joshua] Buatsi, [Callum] Johnson, [Anthony] Yarde, and others, but they know better even to utter my name.

“In the end, I respect Boesel stepping up and coming to fight. On the night, it’s going to be a battle come fight night.”

When asked about moving up in weight and how long it might be until he’s campaigning at cruiserweight. Ramirez answered: “It’s something my team and I have discussed.

“I’m not against fighting anyone if the right opportunity presents itself. Going up and getting the cruiserweight title is on my list.

“But first, I will clean out the light heavyweight division.”

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

Finally, Ramirez confirmed to WBN that he would finish his career at heavyweight.

“That’s the goal. I want to be a four-division world champion. For a heavyweight fight, someone like [Tyson] Fury, [Anthony] Joshua, and [Oleksandr] Usyk would be my top three opponents to face at heavyweight.”

Firstly, Ramirez must shine against Boesel and prove that he’s one of the best fighters, regardless of weight class.

The Mexican star has been hovering around the World Boxing News Pound for Pound Top 50 for years but needs to up his achievements to fly up the ratings.

A world title at 175, which would mean he becomes a two-weight champion, would be a good start.

WBN Editor Phil has over ten years of boxing news experience. Follow WBN us on Twitter @WorldBoxingNews.